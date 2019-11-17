Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig and More Directors Reveal Their Onscreen Muses

Long before he had finished writing Parasite, director-writer Bong Joon Ho decided his pitch-black comic drama would co-star his longtime collaborator Song Kang-ho as the Kim family patriarch. "He always gives me a sense of relief, even when I'm still writing, because I know that with his energy and his delicacy, even the film's boldest parts will be convincing," the South Korean filmmaker told THR after Parasite won the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

The social satire marks the fourth team-up for the duo, following 2003's Memories of Murder, 2006's The Host and 2013's Snowpiercer. For Song's part, the admiration is mutual. "When director Bong tells me he has a part for me, I tend to agree to it before I even look at the script," he told THR.

Bong noted that while the acting format is an ensemble effort in Parasite, "It's Song Kang-ho who's bearing the core sentiment of the film as well as its riskiest moments, the most daring parts."