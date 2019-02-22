Mathematically-speaking, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Has A Slight Edge in the Film Editing Race

When the Academy announced it was reversing a plan to present four categories during commercial breaks (with edited video of each airing later in the broadcast), it made me thankful for each category. I am always excited and interested in each result, but I never thought I would be grateful for such an announcement, since I had never before pictured an Oscars with some winners not revealed in real time.

And there’s a particular reason to be thankful this year, because all four of the categories whose results we would have learned on Twitter before they appeared on ABC come with fascinating storylines. As described in yesterday’s article, Alfonso Cuarón has the potential to make history with a win for best cinematography. And as you’ll read in today’s third and final part of my mathematically-based predictions, two of the would-be missing categories (film editing and live-action short) are far from certain races, and one of them (makeup and hairstyling) is the only chance fans of a certain much-nominated film may get to see that movie win an Oscar.

Any one of the categories discussed below could have wound up on the chopping block, so it’s nice to take a moment and appreciate that every one of these battles will see their thrilling conclusions live on television Sunday night.

Finally, there is not enough data to predict the three short film categories mathematically. For those of you using these articles to fill out Oscar ballots who would like quantitative recommendations, one option is to follow the betting markets. They currently favor Marguerite for live-action short, Bao for animated short, and Black Sheep for documentary short.

Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) uses math to predict and write about the Oscars for The Hollywood Reporter. A Harvard graduate with a degree in applied math, he works as a baseball analyst for the Los Angeles Dodgers.