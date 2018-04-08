The Stars of 'Mean Girls': Where Are They Now?

It's been 14 years since writer Tina Fey and director Mark Waters tried to make "fetch" happen with the comedy Mean Girls. Over the years, the cast members have grown up and moved on to other projects.

After rocketing to stardom with Mean Girls and other projects, Lindsay Lohan faced a raft of legal troubles in the years following the film's release. Other cast members, like Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, have been steadily working across film and TV as has Fey, who also appeared in front of the camera as math teacher Ms. Norbury.

With the Mean Girls musical now on Broadway, take a look at what the stars of the film that inspired the stage show are doing now.