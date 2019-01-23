From 'A Star Is Born' to 'Crazy Rich Asians': Measuring Up the SAG Awards' Ensemble Nominees

The Jan. 6 Golden Globes, determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 90 or so members, provided a few surprises (Bohemian Rhapsody!) while establishing which films are leading the race toward Oscar's best picture.

Now, it's the actors' turn to give out the Actors.

More than 121,000 voting SAG-AFTRA members are now penciling in their favorites for the SAG Awards (ballots are due Jan. 25). SAG-AFTRA's top prize is the ensemble-focused outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture category, and this year's finalists are five very different films. Winning the SAG Award does not always lead directly to the best picture Oscar (in the past 10 years, five films — Spotlight, Birdman, Argo, The King's Speech and Slumdog Millionaire — have won both), but only two films (1995's Braveheart and 2017's The Shape of Water) have won the Academy Award without getting at least a nomination for the SAG Awards' ensemble.

So who gets to take the stage when a film wins? SAG-AFTRA rules dictate that to be listed as a nominee in the ensemble, an actor must have his or her own title card in the film's credits sequence — which often leads to unexpected omissions and inclusions. (This year, for example, Crazy Rich Asians' Harry Shum Jr., who appears in the film for only 29 seconds, is included.)

Ahead of the Jan. 27 ceremony, THR takes a look at the top race, plus the tight actor competition.