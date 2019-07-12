Grumpy Cat to Doug the Pug: Meet Instagram's Top 4 Pet Stars

Over the past seven years, Tuna and owner Courtney Dasher have grown an Instagram following of 2 million, toured the country, written a book and launched a merchandise store after urging from fans. Dasher says she declines so many brand partnerships that she's "known as the 'no' person in the industry, " and has been running Tuna's account as her full-time business for the past five years.

