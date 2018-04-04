Meet 6 of the Hollywood Lawyers at the Center of the Anti-Harassment Movement

Smith represented Gretchen Carlson in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News, which settled for $20 million in 2016. She’s now repping three women in a defamation suit against O’Reilly. “The most significant thing about #MeToo is women getting their voices back,” says Montclair, New Jersey-based Smith. “If we’re told that we have to shut up about [harassment], then we’ll never change it.”

