Meet 7 Key Players in China's Film Industry

In 2015, TIK Films, the motion picture division of Hunan TV inked a slate-financing deal with Lionsgate for $375 million over three years, the largest Chinese film financing pact of its kind at the time. It’s in ongoing discussions about whether to re-up. Gang assumed the helm of the company in January after its chairman, Long Qiuyun, was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes.

