Meet Hollywood's Go-To Mental-Health Gurus for Meditation, Microdosing and More

Paul Greenberg, CEO of digital video firm Butter Works, underwent infusions of the drug ketamine to treat a recurrence of his depression years after he had success with electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). "The ketamine infusions have since become much more popular and pulled me out of my depression," he says. A top provider is Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles. "IV ketamine infusion therapy is the safest, fastest and most efficacious treatment for depression and suicidal tendencies today, bar none," says its founder, Mandel. “While ECT is valid, I believe it should only be tried last if the other treatments are unsuccessful.”

