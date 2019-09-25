Hollywood's Top Glam Squads: Zendaya, Margot Robbie and the Red-Carpet Talents Launching Trend

When it comes to red carpet beauty this year, what's behind the curtain is more revealing than ever. From the increasing popularity of stars prepping for awards shows on Instagram (hashtag #BTS for "behind the scenes") to a move toward more natural looks, authenticity is ascendant among insider groomers and their A-list clients. "The need for a full-coverage look is declining," says Pati Dubroff, O.G. makeup artist to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margot Robbie. "It's empowering not to feel like one needs to mask who they are." Adds Coree Moreno, hairstylist to Harriet star Cynthia Erivo: "Hollywood is just becoming comfortable with seeing naturally textured hair as acceptable. Presenting my client closest to who she is just continues the conversation."

That doesn't mean that envelope-pushing creativity isn't embraced — and rewarded — with stars touting glitter and bold statements alongside low-key looks, and gaining endorsement deals in the process. THR cover star Zendaya's pact with Lancôme ("contracts can be worth millions for A-list" talent, says Stacy Jones, CEO of marketing agency Hollywood Branded) is one recent example.

Also earning green on the red carpet? "As an ambassador, makeup artists or hairstylists receive from $7,500 to hundreds of thousands," notes Jones. Adds Scarlett Johansson's makeup artist Frankie Boyd, "People want an invitation to the dressing room." So come on in — and see how Hollywood's top 15 glam squads elevate the beauty and power of their star charges.