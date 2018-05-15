Meghan Markle's Career Through the Years: 21 Appearances in Film, TV and Commercials

Before Meghan Markle was soon-to-be-royalty or starring as attorney Rachel Zane on Suits, her acting career had humble beginnings.

While many of her credits started as blink-and-you’ll-miss-it roles, the Suits star successfully transitioned from a Deal or No Deal briefcase model and nonspeaking cameos to leads on two Hallmark Channel movies.

As she gets ready to walk down the aisle with Prince Harry on May 19, we've rounded up clips from Markle's acting career, from an appearance in a Tostitos commercial, where she contemplates the number of ingredients in a bag of chips to her, to a cameo in Horrible Bosses as an employee whom Jason Sudeikis's character describes as "way too cute to be just a FedEx girl."