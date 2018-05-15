Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Wedding Episode Soundtrack Tops This Month's TV Songs List
Songs from The Revivalists and Rag'n'Bone Man were featured in Markle's big episode.
Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.
"Wish I Knew You" by The Revivalists
'Suits' (USA)
"Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man
'Suits' (USA)
"Round Here" by Counting Crows
'Billions' (Showtime)
"Everywhere I Go" by Sleeping at Last
'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)
"Good Morning" by Max Frost
'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)
"Down the Road" by C2C
'Silicon Valley' (HBO)
"You Want It Darker" by Leonard Cohen
'Billions' (Showtime)
"Fickle Game" by Amber Run
'Suits' (USA)
"The Luxury Life" by Afterjourney & Boom
'Silicon Valley' (HBO)
"Open Arms" by John Ondrasik
'Code Black' (CBS)