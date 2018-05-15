Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Wedding Episode Soundtrack Tops This Month's TV Songs List

11:24 AM 5/15/2018

by Annie Howard

Songs from The Revivalists and Rag'n'Bone Man were featured in Markle's big episode.

Meghan Markle in 'Suits'
YouTube/TV Promos

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending respective Shazam tags, as well as sales and streaming information tracked by Nielsen Music during the corresponding period.

  1. 1
    10

    "Wish I Knew You" by The Revivalists

    'Suits' (USA)

  2. 2
    10

    "Human" by Rag'n'Bone Man

    'Suits' (USA)

  3. 3
    10

    "Round Here" by Counting Crows

    'Billions' (Showtime)

  4. 4
    10

    "Everywhere I Go" by Sleeping at Last

    'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)

  5. 5
    10

    "Good Morning" by Max Frost

    'Grey's Anatomy' (ABC)

  6. 6
    10

    "Down the Road" by C2C

    'Silicon Valley' (HBO)

  7. 7
    10

    "You Want It Darker" by Leonard Cohen

    'Billions' (Showtime)

  8. 8
    10

    "Fickle Game" by Amber Run

    'Suits' (USA)

  9. 9
    10

    "The Luxury Life" by Afterjourney & Boom

    'Silicon Valley' (HBO)

  10. 10
    10

    "Open Arms" by John Ondrasik

    'Code Black' (CBS)

