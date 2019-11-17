'Fast and Furious,' 'Days of Thunder' and More Memorable Car-Racing Movies

Car-racing films have provided audiences with a theatrical adrenaline rush for decades.

In the 1960s, moviegoers were dazzled by the effects in Grand Prix and charmed by lovable race cars like Herbie the Beetle in The Love Bug.

Le Mans, The Cannonball Run and Days of Thunder put big stars behind the wheel in Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds and Tom Cruise, respectively.

In the 21st century, Disney and Pixar reimagined the racetrack for its Cars franchise, complete with a determined talking automobile and many motor-themed puns; Universal's The Fast and the Furious revved up a winning series of films featuring Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker; and Sony's Adam McKay-directed Talladega Nights, starring Will Ferrell, highlighted the humor in high-speed rivalries.

More recent entrants include critically acclaimed, real-life inspired films like Universal's Ron Howard-directed Rush, starring Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Bruhl, and Fox's James Mangold-helmed Ford v. Ferrari, with Christian Bale and Matt Damon.

From family-friendly comedies to fast-paced dramas, high-speed car-racing films have taken audiences for an exciting ride throughout the years.

Read on for a trip down memory lane in 10 well-known driving movies.