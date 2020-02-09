15 Most Memorable Fashion Looks at the Oscars

Pink proved to be the color of the night at the 2020 Academy Awards, with Little Women's Laura Dern, Parasite's Park So-Dam, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters and presenters Regina King and Brie Larson donning blush and bright pink tones.

Nominated actresses trended toward a polished black-and-white color palette — including Charlize Theron (in Dior Haute Couture), Renée Zellweger (in Armani Prive) and Cynthia Erivo (in Versace). Meanwhile, the Little Women stars brought bold colors or fresh silhouettes to the carpet, such as Saoirse Ronan's peplum Gucci, Florence Pugh's tiered Louis Vuitton and director Greta Gerwig's forest green Dior gown.

Though Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek were sleek as always in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX and Yves Saint Laurent, respectively, a few men dared to experiment beyond a black tux. Namely, Billy Porter donning another gown, Spike Lee honoring Kobe Bryant and Timothee Chalamet ditching the tuxedo for an upscale Prada jogging suit.

Even singer Billie Eilish swapped out her street style for a custom, elevated white Chanel suit, accessorizing with five in-your-face glittering logo brooches.

Here are the 15 most memorable looks on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, ranging from Janelle Monae's crystal-encrusted, hooded gown to Penelope Cruz's elegant Chanel dress.