15 Most Memorable Fashion Looks at the Oscars
Billy Porter, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Florence Pugh top off the list of well-dressed stars at the Oscars.
Pink proved to be the color of the night at the 2020 Academy Awards, with Little Women's Laura Dern, Parasite's Park So-Dam, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Julia Butters and presenters Regina King and Brie Larson donning blush and bright pink tones.
Nominated actresses trended toward a polished black-and-white color palette — including Charlize Theron (in Dior Haute Couture), Renée Zellweger (in Armani Prive) and Cynthia Erivo (in Versace). Meanwhile, the Little Women stars brought bold colors or fresh silhouettes to the carpet, such as Saoirse Ronan's peplum Gucci, Florence Pugh's tiered Louis Vuitton and director Greta Gerwig's forest green Dior gown.
Though Mahershala Ali and Rami Malek were sleek as always in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX and Yves Saint Laurent, respectively, a few men dared to experiment beyond a black tux. Namely, Billy Porter donning another gown, Spike Lee honoring Kobe Bryant and Timothee Chalamet ditching the tuxedo for an upscale Prada jogging suit.
Even singer Billie Eilish swapped out her street style for a custom, elevated white Chanel suit, accessorizing with five in-your-face glittering logo brooches.
Here are the 15 most memorable looks on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, ranging from Janelle Monae's crystal-encrusted, hooded gown to Penelope Cruz's elegant Chanel dress.
-
Billy Porter
In a look reminiscent of a fiery phoenix, Billy Porter upped the anti on his Oscars look following his tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano last year. This time, Porter donned a Cupola dress by Giles Deacon featuring a 24-karat gold feathered top and painterly burnt orange skirt. Stylist Sam Ratelle topped it off with powerful golden platform boots by Jimmy Choo.
-
Cynthia Erivo
"She wanted white," stylist Jason Bolden wrote on Instagram of Erivo's custom Versace gown with embellished bodice and mesh detail. The best actress nominee for Harriet pulled an Angelina Jolie moment with her high slit and added bling with Maria Tash earrings and rings.
-
Scarlett Johansson
The double nominee brought the sultry glamour with a silky, custom Oscar de la Renta dress with a deconstructed corset waist and draped silver strands. She sparkled in one-of-a-kind 27-carat diamond earrings designed by Anita Ko, which center on four Forevermark Exceptional diamonds. Each pear-shaped diamond is about six carats, completing the outfit styled by Molly Dickson.
-
Brie Larson
Larson was stunning in an embellished, blush-toned Celine dress and cape comprised of 120,000 sequins, 110,000 glass beads, 13,000 Swarovski crystals and 6,500 pink jewels, designed by Hedi Slimane. Her gown, styled by Samantha McMillen, took 1,200 hours to hand-embroider.
-
Florence Pugh
The Little Women supporting actress nominee rocked a bold teal hue in her Louis Vuitton tiered gown and necklace with Maria Tash earrings. "Baby girl's first Oscars," wrote stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray on Instagram.
-
Timothée Chalamet
The red carpet trendsetter ditched the Louis Vuitton "bib" and instead opted for a casual bomber jacket, black boots and sleek trousers that were fitting for the rainy day (also note the wet hair look). The presenter and Little Women actor wore a statement Cartier brooch with his fashion-forward Prada ensemble.
-
Charlize Theron
Donning Dior for the ninth time at the Oscars, Theron went classic in an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder black gown with high slit and sweeping train. She let her Tiffany & Co gems do the talking — the 165 diamonds total 21 carats and are valued at $5 million. "How can something be so beautiful? A night like tonight calls for one-of-a-kind natural diamonds – it’s no wonder these precious gems have been synonymous with Hollywood for decades," wrote her stylist Leslie Fremar on Instagram.
-
Janelle Monae
Styled by Alexander Mandelkorn, Monae channeled the Fairy Godmother in a metallic hooded dress by Ralph Lauren — with a back cut-out. She wore a Forevermark Lace of Light choker with 36.54 carats of diamonds to go with the custom silk lame tulle mesh dress. It took 600 hours to hand-embroider with 168,000 Swarovski crystals.
-
Spike Lee
After honoring Prince at last year's Oscars, Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with a custom Gucci suit with "24" patches on the lapels and back that nodded to Bryant's basketball jersey numbers. He paired it with “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elite orange sneakers and a cross necklace.
-
Regina King
The presenter, who won for best supporting actress last year, returned to the Oscars in a blush Versace dress with plenty of train. She said it was the "first time I’ve had this much dress, but I think it works with the weather." The single-strap gown was paired with Harry Winston jewels, styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.
-
Penelope Cruz
The Pain and Glory actress unsurprisingly wore Chanel, as a face of the French House. Her elegant high-low dress featured a halter neck, pearl belt and tulle floral detail, styled by Cristina Ehrlich.
-
Kaitlyn Dever
Dever made a sustainable statement at the Oscars in an ethically made Louis Vuitton silk satin gown, embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads. The crimson dress and shawl was part of Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress eco-friendly campaign. "Go #sustainable but make it fucking #moviestar," wrote stylist Karla Welch on Instagram.
-
Billie Eilish
Eilish, performing at the Oscars, brought her signature designer logo aesthetic to the red carpet. Instead of her neon green Gucci vibe from the Grammys, the "Bad Guy" singer opted for a white Chanel suit with several double C brooches. Her earrings spelled out "Chanel," as did her fingerless gloves and colorful hair scarf. Eilish and stylist Samantha Burkhart ditched the usual dark sunglasses and face mask, perhaps keeping it a bit more traditional for the Academy Awards.
-
Saoirse Ronan
Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, the best actress nominee was a chic Ursula in a black peplum top and lavender skirt ensemble by Gucci (with blonde bangs!). The black fabric is the same as that of her Gucci dress from the BAFTAs in a nod to sustainability.
-
Renée Zellweger
Nominated for best actress for Judy, Zellweger ended her colorful awards season with a return to white: a single-shoulder Armani Prive column dress with David Webb jewelry, styled by Petra Flannery.