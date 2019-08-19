Emmys: 18 Memorable LGBTQ Winners and Nominees

The 2019 Emmy Awards is shaping up to be one of the most inclusive yet for the LGBTQ community with several queer actors and filmmakers nominated for awards and various shows that feature diverse LGBTQ representation also nominated in major categories.

Pose, the FX series centered on LGBTQ people of color in New York City’s ballroom scene, is up for six awards and has made Emmy history in a variety of ways. Producers Janet Mock, Our Lady J and Silas Howard are the first openly transgender people ever nominated for outstanding drama series. They are nominated with co-creators Steven Canals, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Star Billy Porter has also made history as the first openly gay black man to be nominated for best lead actor in a drama series.

Openly gay actress Fiona Shaw received nominations in two different categories — supporting actress in a drama series for Killing Eve and guest actress in a comedy series for Fleabag — making her a double-acting nominee. She will go up against Emmy-winning openly gay actress Jane Lynch in the comedy category.

Other nods to LGBTQ inclusion include gay actor Ben Whishaw securing a nomination for supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie for A Very English Scandal; transgender actress Laverne Cox being nominated again for guest actress in a drama series for Orange is the New Black and RuPaul’s Drag Race receiving nine nominations with host RuPaul Charles himself competing against Ellen DeGeneres for best reality host.

Ahead of this year's Emmy Awards, take a look back at 18 memorable LGBTQ Emmy winners and nominees.