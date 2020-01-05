Golden Globes: 11 Most Memorable Moments

Five-time host Ricky Gervais kicked off the 77th annual Golden Globe awards show with a bombastic monologue critiquing the nominees themselves, not without some f-bombs.

That explosive energy kicked off a night of fierce speeches on climate change and women's rights as well as several digs at social media. Top of mind for many winners was the Australian bushfires, which have destroyed more than 2000 homes on the continent's southeastern end. Absent from the awards ceremony, winner Russell Crowe sent a powerful message on climate change to the audience Sunday night.

Amidst the night's inspiring speeches, The Farewell star Awkwafina made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite claimed his foreign language film win with a crtiical acceptance speech, and both Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino gave comical speeches for two of three wins for Sony's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sunday night.

In television, HBO's Chernobyl picked up multiple honors, for best limited series as well as for supporting actor Stellan Skarsgard, and Amazon's Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge claimed both the best actress category and best comedy series.

Amy Poehler and Sacha Baron Cohen contributed to the nights pointed humor, which brought out the fun in Hollywood's more relaxed start to the awards season.

The Hollywood Reporter rounded up the standouts from the Golden Globes — including every powerful moment and the night's biggest wins.

