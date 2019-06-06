Michael Strahan to Host Kids' Choice Sports Awards; Nominations Revealed

Michael Strahan is retuning as host of Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards.

The Super Bowl champion and Emmy winner (Good Morning America, Strahan and Sara, The $100,000 Pyramid, Fox NFL Sunday) previously hosted the inaugural edition of the awards show in 2014. This year's ceremony is set to tape July 11 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and premiere at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 on Nickelodeon.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports is a one-of-a-kind awards show that brings all-star athletes, kids and of course, slime together,” said Strahan. “When I hosted the first year of the show, I loved it — the energy, stunts, kids, crowd and slime ... a lot of slime! Hosting this show has been one of my favorite things I’ve done, and this year is going to be the biggest, the baddest and the slimiest."

Nickelodeon also unveiled the nominees for the 2019 ceremony, with Serena Williams, Stephen Curry and James Harden leading with four noms apiece.

First-time nominees Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Baker Mayfield and Naomi Osaka, join LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd follow with three nominations each.

Other first-time nominees include Mookie Betts, Nikki Bella, Stephanie Gilmore, Tori Bowie, Blake Snell, Chris Sale, Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Alex Honnold, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Trae Young.

Nine new categories have been added this year, including favorite e-sports star, featuring the top pros in competitive gaming, and favorite athlete across all sports.

The awards are voted on by fans, with voting kicking off Thursday at www.NickPlay.com and via the Screens Up app.

A full list of nominees follows (*indicates new categories).

Favorite Male Athlete

Bryce Harper (MLB, Philadelphia Phillies)

LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)

Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Tiger Woods (Golf)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Favorite Female Athlete

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)

Naomi Osaka (WTA)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Simone Biles (Gymnast)

King of Swag

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Jimmy Butler (NBA, Philadelphia 76ers)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Travis Kelce (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

Queen of Swag

Ibtihaj Muhammad (Fencing)

Nikki Bella (WWE)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Sloane Stephens (WTA)

Stephanie Gilmore (Surfing)

Tori Bowie (Track & Field)

Best Cannon

Baker Mayfield (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Blake Snell (MLB, Tampa Bay Rays)

Chris Sale (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

Drew Brees (NFL, New Orleans Saints)

Patrick Mahomes (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)

Biggest Powerhouse

Aaron Donald (NFL, Los Angeles Rams)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA, Milwaukee Bucks)

Khalil Mack (NFL, Chicago Bears)

LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)

Rob Gronkowski (NFL, New England Patriots)

Serena Williams (WTA)

Clutch Player of the Year

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)

Elena Delle Donne (WNBA, Washington Mystics)

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Kevin Durant (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Action Sports Star

Alex Honnold (Rock Climber)

Brighton Zeuner (Skateboarder)

Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)

Jamie Anderson (Snowboarder)

John John Florence (Surfer)

Nyjah Huston (Skateboarder)



Favorite Breakout Player

A’ja Wilson (WNBA, Las Vegas Aces)

Baker Mayfield (NFL, Cleveland Browns)

Luka Dončić (NBA, Dallas Mavericks)

Naomi Osaka (WTA)

Patrick Mahomes (NFL, Kansas City Chiefs)

Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)

Hands of Gold

Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)

Braden Holtby (NHL, Washington Capitals)

JuJu Smith-Schuster (NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Julian Edelman (NFL, New England Patriots)

Julio Jones (NFL, Atlanta Falcons)

Mookie Betts (MLB, Boston Red Sox)

Need for Speed

Joey Logano (NASCAR)

Katie Ledecky (Swimmer)

Kyle Busch (NASCAR)

Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1 Racing)

Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Ski Racer)

Sickest Moves

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)

Russell Westbrook (NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder)

Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)

Trae Young (NBA, Atlanta Hawks)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (MLS, LA Galaxy)

Nothing But Net

James Harden (NBA, Houston Rockets)

John Tavares (NHL, Toronto Maple Leafs)

Kawhi Leonard (NBA, Toronto Raptors)

Klay Thompson (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)

Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Soccer Star*

Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)

Carli Lloyd (NWSL, Sky Blue FC)

Carlos Vela (MLS, Los Angeles FC)

Lionel Messi (La Liga, FC Barcelona)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (MLS, LA Galaxy)

Favorite Golfer*

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Lexi Thompson

Rickie Fowler

Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods

Favorite Tennis Player*

Naomi Osaka

Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer

Serena Williams

Sloane Stephens

Favorite Baseball Player*

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

Christian Yelich (Milwaukee Brewers)

Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

Mookie Betts (Boston Red Sox)

Favorite Basketball Player*

Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Favorite Football Player*

Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

Khalil Mack (Chicago Bears)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Rob Gronkowski (New England Patriots)

Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

Saquon Barkley (New York Giants)

Tom Brady (New England Patriots)

Favorite Hockey Player*

Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals)

Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals)

Jonathan Toews (Chicago Blackhawks)

Marc-André Fleury (Vegas Golden Knights)

P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators)

Patrick Kane (Chicago Blackhawks)

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Favorite Esports Star*

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

SonicFox

SSSniperWolf

TimtheTatMan

TSM_Myth

Favorite Gymnast*

Aly Raisman

Laurie Hernandez

Ragan Smith

Sam Mikulak

Simone Biles

Yul Moldauer