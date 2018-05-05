Michelle Wolf Takes Over No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking
The host of the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner leads the ranking, which ranks the most popular comedians based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Her gig as the host of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington scores Michelle Wolf the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated May 9, her first week on the 10-position ranking.
The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 1.
Wolf leads Kevin Hart, who launches 7-2 on the ranking, followed by previous No. 1 comedian D.L. Hughley at No. 3.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.
-
10. Patton Oswalt
Last week: -
-
9. Chris D'Elia
Last week: -
-
8. Roseanne Barr
Last week: 3
-
7. Dennis Miller
Last week: -
-
6. Tommy Chong
Last week: 2
-
5. Kumail Nanjiani
Last week: 10
-
4. Kathy Griffin
Last week: -
The comedian, who was criticized months ago for a photo depicting her decapitating President Donald Trump, came to the defense of Michelle Wolf after her 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner routine in a multi-tweet spree. “A comic's job is to go over the line and then push the line and go over it again,” she tweeted in one post, which assisted in her 876 percent gain in Twitter likes.
-
3. D.L. Hughley
Last week: 1
-
2. Kevin Hart
Last week: 7
-
1. Michelle Wolf
Last week: -
The host of 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, came under fire from multiple sides after her comments at the dinner roasting Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks?” she asked afterward, the tweet shared 50,000 times.