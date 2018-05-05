Michelle Wolf Takes Over No. 1 on Top Comedians Social Media Ranking

Her gig as the host of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington scores Michelle Wolf the No. 1 spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart dated May 9, her first week on the 10-position ranking.

The Top Comedians chart is a ranking of the most popular comedians on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended May 1.

Wolf leads Kevin Hart, who launches 7-2 on the ranking, followed by previous No. 1 comedian D.L. Hughley at No. 3.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top TV Personalities charts.