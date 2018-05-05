Mike Huckabee, Jimmy Fallon Rule Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking
Also, Lawrence O’Donnell debuts on the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, at No. 2.
Mike Huckabee’s the No. 1 personality on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a third week in a row, ruling the May 9-dated list.
The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended May 1.
Jimmy Fallon launches up the chart behind Huckabee, moving 10-2, while Lawrence O’Donnell debuts on the tally at No. 7.
See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.
-
10. Bill Maher
Last week: 7
-
9. Stephen Colbert
Last week: -
-
8. Chris Hayes
Last week:5
-
7. Lawrence O'Donnell
Last week: -
The host of MSNBC’s The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell debuts at No. 7 thanks to a 272 percent gain in Twitter likes and 3,000 new followers. “As a member of the news media, I am embarrassed about Michelle Wolf,” he tweeted following the controversy of the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “Because I haven't followed @michelleisawolf on twitter until right now.”
-
6. James Corden
Last week: 6
-
5. Jake Tapper
Last week: 4
-
4. Jimmy Kimmel
Last week: 3
-
3. Steve Harvey
Last week: 8
-
2. Jimmy Fallon
Last week: 10
Fallon scored the top-performing post by a TV personality in the tracking week: a video posted to Facebook showing the cast of Avengers: Infinity War singing a parody of The Brady Bunch’s theme song, “The Marvel Bunch.” It earned 101,000 favorites and 138,000 shares.
-
1. Mike Huckabee
Last week: 1