Mike Huckabee, Joanna Gaines Lead Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

10:00 AM 4/28/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

Gaines re-enters the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, at No. 2.

Mike Huckabee leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second week in a row, followed by Joanna Gaines, who re-enters at No. 2 on the May 2-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 24.

Huckabee and Gaines lead Jimmy Kimmel, Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes in the top five.

Along with Gaines, James Corden also re-enters the ranking (at No. 9), with Gordon Ramsay and Stephen Colbert falling off the chart.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Jimmy Fallon

    Last week: 7

  • 9. James Corden

    Last week: -

    Corden blasted 126 percent in Twitter likes, earning 36,000 overall in a week that saw him post about the first episode of Carpool Karaoke for 2018, a clip with Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy, on April 24.

  • 8. Steve Harvey

    Last week: 5

  • 7. Bill Maher

    Last week: 9

  • 6. Mike Rowe

    Last week: 9

  • 5. Chris Hayes

    Last week: 3

  • 4. Jake Tapper

    Last week: 2

  • 3. Jimmy Kimmel

    Last week: 8

  • 2. Joanna Gaines

    Last week: -

    Though Fixer Upper may be off the air, Gaines has been busy thanks to the April 24 debut of her cookbook, Magnolia Table, which launched with an interview on Today. She celebrated her 40th birthday April 19 and earned a 144 percent boost in Twitter likes.

  • 1. Mike Huckabee

    Last week: 1

