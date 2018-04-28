Mike Huckabee, Joanna Gaines Lead Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Mike Huckabee leads The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for a second week in a row, followed by Joanna Gaines, who re-enters at No. 2 on the May 2-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 24.

Huckabee and Gaines lead Jimmy Kimmel, Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes in the top five.

Along with Gaines, James Corden also re-enters the ranking (at No. 9), with Gordon Ramsay and Stephen Colbert falling off the chart.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.