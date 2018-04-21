Mike Huckabee Spends First Week at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

Persistence pays off for Mike Huckabee, who reaches No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, ruling the April 25-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 17.

Huckabee had spent 20 weeks on the chart, which began in June 2017, previously, peaking at No. 2 two weeks ago (April 11).

Fellow political pundits Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes rank at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, with Stephen Colbert and Steve Harvey rounding out the top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.