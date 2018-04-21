Mike Huckabee Spends First Week at No. 1 on Top TV Personalities Social Media Ranking

6:50 AM 4/21/2018

by Kevin Rutherford

Huckabee leads Jake Tapper on the chart, which ranks the most popular TV personalities based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Persistence pays off for Mike Huckabee, who reaches No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top TV Personalities chart for the first time, ruling the April 25-dated list.

The Top TV Personalities chart is a ranking of the most popular TV personalities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. TV personalities are defined here as performers primarily known for their appearances on their own TV series, including hosts of entertainment/news shows. The latest tracking week ended April 17.

Huckabee had spent 20 weeks on the chart, which began in June 2017, previously, peaking at No. 2 two weeks ago (April 11).

Fellow political pundits Jake Tapper and Chris Hayes rank at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, with Stephen Colbert and Steve Harvey rounding out the top five.

See the full top 10 below, and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Actors and Top Comedians charts.

  • 10. Bill Maher

    C Flanigan/Getty Images

    Last week: 7

  • 9. Mike Rowe

    Getty Images

    Last week: 8

  • 8. Jimmy Kimmel

    Getty Images

    Last week: 1

  • 7. Jimmy Fallon

    Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

    Last week: 4

  • 6. Gordon Ramsay

    Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

    Last week: -

  • 5. Steve Harvey

    Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

    Last week: 2

  • 4. Stephen Colbert

    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    Last week: -

    The host of CBS' The Late Show welcomed former FBI director James Comey onto his show for an interview, leaping 1,294 percent percent in Twitter likes (387,000 overall) in the process.

  • 3. Chris Hayes

    Jim Spellman/Getty Images

    Last week: 10

  • 2. Jake Tapper

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Last week: 5

  • 1. Mike Huckabee

    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    Last week: 3

    The politician/media host (currently on TBN’s Huckabee) celebrated 1 million followers on Twitter with multiple tweets, scoring an 87 percent boost in retweets (76,000) and gaining 234,000 Twitter likes (up 96 percent).

