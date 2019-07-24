Miley Cyrus Tops TV Soundtracks as Ashley O on 'Black Mirror;' 'Big Little Lies,' 'Euphoria' Rank on June's Top TV Songs List

Ashley O, the fictional pop star played by Miley Cyrus in the latest season of Black Mirror on Netflix, had the No. 1 song on this month's top TV song list, with her single "On A Roll."

The second season of HBO's Big Little Lies earned three spots on this month's top TV songs list, including "I'll Be Around" by The Spinners, "Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens and "The Fade Out Line" by Phoebe Killdeer & The Short Straw.

HBO's debut season of Euphoria had two songs on the list, including "Mount Everest" by Labrinth and "I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)" by Jamie xx, featuring Young Thug and Popcaan.

Other shows that charted this week included Dark, Netflix's first original German-language series, Netflix's limited series Tales of the City, adapted from Armistead Maupin's novel, and Showtime's Billions.

Listen to the month's top songs below, powered by Tunefind.