Millie Bobby Brown's Halloween Posts With 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars Score Her Top Actors Chart Gain

Millie Bobby Brown's Halloween photos on Instagram with her Stranger Things co-stars bump her one position to No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart dated Nov. 14, behind Will Smith.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 6.

Brown isn't the only actor with gains due to Halloween posts; Kristen Bell and Robert Downey Jr. also break into the top 10 following Halloween-related posts of their own.

See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position chart, check out the THR issue dated Nov. 14), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.