Millie Bobby Brown's Halloween Posts With 'Stranger Things' Co-Stars Score Her Top Actors Chart Gain
The chart ranks the most popular actors based on data from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus.
Millie Bobby Brown's Halloween photos on Instagram with her Stranger Things co-stars bump her one position to No. 2 on The Hollywood Reporter's Top Actors chart dated Nov. 14, behind Will Smith.
The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex. The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended Nov. 6.
Brown isn't the only actor with gains due to Halloween posts; Kristen Bell and Robert Downey Jr. also break into the top 10 following Halloween-related posts of their own.
See the top 10 below (and for the full 25-position chart, check out the THR issue dated Nov. 14), and for more charts on The Hollywood Reporter, check out the Top Comedians and Top TV Personalities charts.
10. Robert Downey Jr.
Last week: 15
"At this rate, I can't wait to see what the holiday decorations look like," tweeted Downey Nov. 1 in response to a photo depicting a pivotal scene with his Iron Man character and Tom Holland's Spider-Man from Avengers: Infinity War. The tweet helped Downey to 1 million likes in all, a boost of 125 percent.
9. Stephen Amell
Last week: 7
8. Kristen Bell
Last week: -
Bell returns to the top 10 with – what else? – something Frozen-related for Halloween, this time a photo in which she dressed like Elsa from the film ("the SECOND year in a row my daughter demanded I be Elsa to match her," she tweeted), despite voicing the character of Anna, Elsa's sister, in the film. The tweet contributed 811,000 of her overall 2.8 million Twitter favorites in the tracking week.
7. Jada Pinkett Smith
Last week: 6
6. Jim Carrey
Last week: 14
5. George Takei
Last week: 5
"The difference is this: in 1942 when they came my family to march us out of our home at gunpoint, almost no one stood up for us,” Takei tweeted Oct. 28 in response to the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11. “Today, when something happens to any of us—Jew, trans, Muslim, migrant—many, many rise up. We can learn. We have learned. We must keep learning.” The tweet helped boost Takei to a 22 percent boost in Twitter likes.
4. Kevin Hart
Last week: 4
3. Priyanka Chopra
Last week: 2
2. Millie Bobby Brown
Last week: 3
Brown snagged many of the top posts on Instagram by an actor (including the top two) with photos from Halloween alongside many of her Stranger Things co-stars (with Brown donning a Princess Leia costume, while Noah Schnapp emulated Brown's Stranger Things character, Eleven). The group photo scored 3.9 million favorites.
1. Will Smith
Last week: 1