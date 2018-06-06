Milo Ventimiglia, Kyle MacLachlan and 10 Top Drama Actors Reveal Most Stressful Moments on Set

Season two of this limited series focused on Picasso’s long life, splitting time between his days as a young, passionate painter (played by Alex Rich) and his later years as an established artist (Banderas) in Nazi-occupied Paris.

Most Stressful Moment of the Season

“That would be the first scene I filmed for the series. It was a scene on the beach with actress Samantha Colley. It was not particularly difficult, but I was in Malaga, Spain, playing Picasso, and I am also from Malaga. There was the sense of responsibility, of knowing that there was no way back, that I crossed the point of no return, which didn’t allow me to sleep the night before. My first acting performance was actually with a group of theater aficionados in Malaga back in the mid-1970s. I was in the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. I remember feeling like I was in a dream, like I just visited another universe, a place that definitely was better than my reality at the time. I didn’t know if I was good or bad, I just somehow felt that I belonged there and I didn’t want to leave.”