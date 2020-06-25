Mindy Kaling, Omar Epps and 8 More Guest Stars Share On-Set Memories and "Being on the Other Side of the Line"

The counterpart to Brian Cox's Logan Roy, Cherry Jones appears in the HBO hit's second season as Nan Pierce, the head of her family media dynasty. Nan hosts the Roy family at her property to discuss the possibility of selling her company to Waystar.

FIRST DAY ON SET "[For] the dinner scene in that episode, we were all at the Pierce mansion — the eight Pierces and the eight Roys. It was continuous, everyone was ad-libbing the entire time. The script supervisor would call out someone's name, and that's when they knew that the next little bit of dialogue was being filmed. We never stopped ad-libbing during all the takes. Jeremy Strong had done this research, and he was talking to me and would say things like, 'When you come through the door to the left, that's a Sargent [painting], isn't it?' And I would say, 'It is a Sargent.' And then he would say, 'Well, I was strolling in the garden and I saw this beautiful sculpture, is that actually a Henry Moore?' And I would say, 'It is, I'm so astonished that you know these things,' and he would say, 'Well, we spent a great deal of time in England and my mother's on the board of the Tate Modern.' And he was just bullshitting! My mouth was to the floor because he was brown­nosing me like you cannot believe. Holly [Hunter] was in between the two of us and we were pinching each other under the table practically because we were so delighted by Jeremy's ability to bullshit. I'm sure he'd been at his computer all afternoon coming up with all these references that he could use to butter me up."