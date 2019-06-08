Late Night Lately: John Oliver's Latest Mock Ad, Mindy Kaling Roasts Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence Talks 'Dark Phoenix'
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
This week: John Oliver and Jane Krakowski tackled the dangers of medical devices through a mock commercial. Elsewhere, Mindy Kaling went on The Late Show to talk about how Stephen Colbert's female writers inspired her movie Late Night, but she ended up roasting the host when she was interrupted by his Apple Watch when the Marriott Hotels Rewards Program called. "You are rich! Why do you need a rewards program?" she joked. Sophie Turner and Jennifer Lawrence also spoke about the big scene in Dark Phoenix, hitting theaters this weekend.
-
John Oliver Recruits Jane Krakowski for Mock Medical Ad
John Oliver enlisted Jane Krakowski to help tackle the dangers of medical devices during the main segment on his HBO talk show, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, on Sunday.
Oliver launched into a lengthy rant against the questionable corporations pushing these products and the doctors who aren't quite clear on all the cons of said devices. Citing a study that found more than 80,000 deaths and 1.7 million injuries "possibly linked to medical devices in the past decade" have been reported to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Oliver also urged those patients who use such devices to ask more questions about them and do their research if their doctor recommends one.
At the end of the segment, Krakowski appeared in a mock commercial warning against the dangers of medical devices. During the ad, she referenced the actors who have played Batman over the years in making her point: "Basically, treat medical devices like guys who've played Batman. Some are great, but new ones aren't necessarily better, and there are a few you definitely don't want to let inside your body."
-
Mindy Kaling Roasts Colbert, Talks 'Late Night' Inspiration
Mindy Kaling spoke with Late Show host Stephen Colbert about how she prepared to write her movie Late Night, namely meeting with the female writers from his CBS show to get an understanding of what it is like to be a woman in the industry.
The writer and actress added that she found it's "really hard" to work in the late-night world. "It's so amazing what you do," she told Colbert. "It actually made me have a real newfound respect for you."
Kaling also spoke about how her character is the only female writer and a diversity hire for the staff. While she was the only female and diverse writer on The Office, she said she had a very different experience on the NBC show than her character in Late Night. "If you watch the movie, they're very unwelcoming to my character, but at The Office those guys were welcoming," she explained. "But I was the only woman and I was the only minority on the staff when I started there and it was terrifying."
Also during the interview, Kaling was interrupted by Colbert's Apple watch when the device went off with a phone call from the Marriott Hotels Rewards Program. After she jokingly called out the host for "interrupting her touching story about Emma Thompson," she asked Colbert about his financial situation. "You are rich! Why do you need a rewards program?" she said. "He has the No. 1 show on TV and he's like, 'I got to make sure if I travel that me and my wife and my three children are being hosted in an economical way.'"
"I'm in a movie with Emma Thompson. Like, who cares, whatever," she joked.
Earlier in the week, Thompson appeared on The Late Show as well, quipping that the movie was "science fiction" because she played a female late-night host.
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Sophie Turner Discuss That Emotional 'Dark Phoenix' Scene
[Warning: This contains spoilers for Dark Phoenix.]
It's not spoiling too much to say that Jennifer Lawrence's character Mystique dies in the latest X-Men installment, Dark Phoenix (A trailer previewed the plot development in February).
On an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with fellow Dark Phoenix castmembers, Lawrence revealed how she reacted to her own character's death scene, which she said made her cry — but not due to Mystique's demise. "I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene," Lawrence said, speaking of her co-star Sophie Turner. "Her reaction to the death was so emotional." Lawrence revealed that Turner was crying in the scene "because her dialect coach before the scene took her Juul away."
"It's how I act," Turner joked, speaking of her vape pen. "Take it away, give it back, that's happy and sad."
At other moments in the group appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, stars Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy discussed their habit of riding golf carts around the X-Men set. At one point, Fassbender said, "I thought, wow, James is actually really good, really fast, but then I realized that James was just crazy, he's going way too fast." The pair then described an accident they got into while trying to "counterbalance" the vehicle, and Fassbender showed off the scar he still bore from the joyride.
-
Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Take on Principal Who Seemingly Copied Ashton Kutcher Speech
On Tuesday, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel took on the West Virginia principal who was accused of plagiarizing a speech previously made by Ashton Kutcher.
Parkersburg High School Principal Kenny DeMoss delivered a speech that paralleled and often featured some of the same phrases from Kutcher's speech from the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. While DeMoss admitted that he got some of his ideas from the actor, he maintained that the majority of his thoughts and ideas were his own.
Noah tackled the topic by sharing that DeMoss taught his students one final lesson before they officially graduated. "Although it's not the lesson he wanted," he said.
He then jokingly praised DeMoss for changing Kutcher's lesson about the importance of being sexy to something a bit more appropriate for his students. "I got to give this principal credit, though. At least he changed 'sexy' to 'intriguing.' I like that," said Noah. "It would've been awkward if he was like, 'Congratulations, Class of 2019. Stay bangable.'"
Noah also seemed surprised by the principal's choice of an inspirational speech: "He could've picked Martin Luther King Jr. or Nelson Mandela or Eleanor Roosevelt, but of all the speeches he stole — Ashton Kutcher from the 2013 Teen Choice Awards?"
Kimmel also shared his thoughts about the story. "Everybody wants to say something that means something when they give a speech like this, and there are a few ways to go about it," said the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host about commencement speeches. "You can read inspirational quotes. You can share your own experiences. You can give advice. You can give reassurance, or you can do this."
Kimmel's show then aired news coverage in which a reporter explained that students noticed the similarities between the speeches. "How did they even remember the similarities of what Ashton Kutcher said at the Kids Choice Awards?" responded Kimmel. "How much of an impact could that have made?"
"The weirdest part was he ended the speech by proposing to Mila Kunis," joked Kimmel.
-
Thomas Middleditch, Conan O'Brien Talk 'Silicon Valley' Ending
Thomas Middleditch stopped by TBS' Conan on Monday to discuss Godzilla: King of the Monsters, teased the final season of Silicon Valley and gushed about having a fan in Bill Gates.
After the actor joined O’Brien onstage, the late-night host was quick to mention that Gates publicly said "no show has gotten it right until Silicon Valley," something Middleditch felt honored by.
With fans expressing their dismay about the series finale of Game of Thrones, Middleditch says he is unfazed by the pressure of satisfying everyone with Silicon Valley’s ending. "These snowflakes bitchin' and moaning," he joked about GOT fans. "You know, just be happy you got Game of Thrones in the first place.”
When O’Brien asked how Middleditch envisioned the series ending, the actor said, "I hope that it will be in some way bittersweet. Much like the show, every victory has a consequence. The show is perpetually going 'Yay, we did it' when someone walks by and says, 'Ha-ha, I got you in the nuts.' "
-
Late-Night Lineup: June 9-15
Monday, June 10
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Mark Hamill, who tends to make his late-night appearances memorable, joins the CBS show just after Corden's Tonys hosting gig.
Tuesday, June 11
Late Night with Seth Meyers: Late Night bandleader moves over to the interview seat with Los Espookys co-creator Ana Fabrega.
Wednesday, June 12
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: NBC has a night of heavy hitters with Chris Hemsworth and the Jonas Brothers.