Late Night Lately: John Oliver's Latest Mock Ad, Mindy Kaling Roasts Colbert, Jennifer Lawrence Talks 'Dark Phoenix'

Mindy Kaling spoke with Late Show host Stephen Colbert about how she prepared to write her movie Late Night, namely meeting with the female writers from his CBS show to get an understanding of what it is like to be a woman in the industry.

The writer and actress added that she found it's "really hard" to work in the late-night world. "It's so amazing what you do," she told Colbert. "It actually made me have a real newfound respect for you."

Kaling also spoke about how her character is the only female writer and a diversity hire for the staff. While she was the only female and diverse writer on The Office, she said she had a very different experience on the NBC show than her character in Late Night. "If you watch the movie, they're very unwelcoming to my character, but at The Office those guys were welcoming," she explained. "But I was the only woman and I was the only minority on the staff when I started there and it was terrifying."

Also during the interview, Kaling was interrupted by Colbert's Apple watch when the device went off with a phone call from the Marriott Hotels Rewards Program. After she jokingly called out the host for "interrupting her touching story about Emma Thompson," she asked Colbert about his financial situation. "You are rich! Why do you need a rewards program?" she said. "He has the No. 1 show on TV and he's like, 'I got to make sure if I travel that me and my wife and my three children are being hosted in an economical way.'"

"I'm in a movie with Emma Thompson. Like, who cares, whatever," she joked.

Earlier in the week, Thompson appeared on The Late Show as well, quipping that the movie was "science fiction" because she played a female late-night host.