MIPTV Hot List: 5 Breakout Shows Making TV's Golden Age Go Global

You could call it The Return of Castle. The cop show, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, reteams Castle showrunner Alexi Hawley with series star Nathan Fillion for a light crime drama with a premise designed for maximum mainstream appeal: Fillion plays the oldest rookie in the history of the LAPD.

