MIPTV Hot List: 5 Breakout Shows Making TV's Golden Age Go Global
From Alan Cumming's 'Instinct' to the return of 'Castle's' Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie,' international MIP buyers are being given a world of options.
The pack of small-screen executives that descends annually on Cannes for MIPTV used to come with tightly defined agendas targeting specific programming niches. But these days, it seems everyone is trying to do everything: Netflix has locked up superstar showrunners Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, Amazon and Facebook are investing in live sports rights, and YouTube, until now a minor TV player, signaled it was ready for the big leagues when it recently hired American Idol producer and FremantleMedia CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz to run its European operations. "Ten years ago, when we started, we could talk, basically, to three channels in Spain," says Teresa Fernendez-Valdes of Madrid-based Bambu Producciones, a 2018 MIPTV Medal of Honor recipient. "Content has really become the key for everyone. You get the top content, you get the power." For its annual MIPTV Hot List, THR has picked five new shows with the power to tempt international buyers.
Das Boot
Sales: Sonar Entertainment
Following the success of Babylon Berlin, Sky Deutschland has teamed with Bavaria Fiction for this big-budget ($32 million) limited series inspired by Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's anti-war novel and Wolfgang Petersen's 1981 Oscar-nominated adaptation. The action picks up where the film left off and tells the story of World War II from the dual perspectives of a desperate German submarine crew and the French resistance.
Instinct
Sales: CBS Studios International
An ex-CIA operative (Alan Cumming) lured back to crime-fighting feels like a comfy combination of Criminal Minds and CSI. The twist? Cumming's character is gay, so it's the first hourlong network drama to feature a homosexual lead. An average of 9.6 million viewers watched the first two episodes.
Killing Eve
Sales: Endeavor Content
This female-focused take on the spy genre stars Sandra Oh as a desk-bound, disillusioned and bored M15 officer hunting Villanelle (Jodie Comer), a sexy assassin. Instead of James Bond-style action, the BBC America series promises more subtle cat-and-mouse thrills as two obsessed, intelligent women go head-to-head. It bows April 8.
My Brilliant Friend
Sales: Fremantlemedia International
The adaptation of Elena Ferrante's literary sensation, about the lives of two girlfriends growing up in 1950s Naples, is, sight unseen, already the year's hottest new drama. Produced by HBO in the U.S. and Rai Fiction and TIMVision in Italy, the prestige drama has award winner written all over it.
The Rookie
Sales: Entertainment One
You could call it The Return of Castle. The cop show, which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, reteams Castle showrunner Alexi Hawley with series star Nathan Fillion for a light crime drama with a premise designed for maximum mainstream appeal: Fillion plays the oldest rookie in the history of the LAPD.
