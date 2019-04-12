'Missing Link': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer
Stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the 'Hangover' and more come together to bring this monster adventure movie to life.
Come April 12, audience members can hitch a ride with the daring world-adventurer Sir Lionel Frost and the optimistic unclassified beast known as Mr. Link for a monster of a journey.
Coming along the for ride to find Mr. Link's closest living family members will also be some familiar and famous voices. Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and more lent their talents to this family-friendly adventure comedy from Laika and Annapurna Pictures.
From giant mythical creatures to conniving travelers, here are several Missing Link characters and their famous voice actors.
-
Zach Galifianakis
Mr. Link
Known for his breakout role as Alan in the Hangover movies, Zach Galifianakis has continued to bring his sense of humor to both R-rated and G-rated titles.
In 2017, the star lent his voice to the Joker for The Lego Batman Movie, bringing a sense of humor and even likability to a traditionally hated character. Soon after that, Galifianakis finished clowning around for his FX show Baskets and topped the show's third season off with a marriage proposal and a call from an ex-wife, both of which go unanswered before the season finale faded to black.
In January, Galifianakis came off the Sundance circuit with the film The Sunlit Night, which also featured the talent of Gillian Anderson, Jenny Slate, Alex Sharp and more. He has also been working on Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which would be a Netflix original based off the Funny or Die series, where he sits down and chats with other notable guests.
Galifianiakis' clumsy character, Mr. Link, weighs a whopping 630 pounds and stands at eight feet tall.
-
Hugh Jackman
Sir Lionel Frost
The Logan star will lend his voice to the daring and renowned world explorer Sir Lionel Frost.
Within the past couple of years, the actor has played a wide variety of roles, from the innovative ring leader of The Greatest Showman to the disgraced American politician Gary Hart in The Front Runner. Jackman even played The Prime Minister in the 2018 video short "Tourism Australia: Dundee — The Son of a Legend Returns Home."
Though his work for Missing Link has wrapped, Jackman is currently working on other projects, including Cory Finley's Bad Education and Lisa Joy's Reminiscence. The actor is also set to star alongside Younger star Sutton Foster for The Music Man on Broadway come October 2020.
-
Zoe Saldana
Adelina Fortnight
In some of her most popular roles, Zoe Saldana plays a brave, highly skilled and strong woman. Adelina Fortnight is no exception as she scales mountains and traverses different landscapes to help Mr. Link and Sir Lionel Frost on their journey to the Yetis.
In previous years, Saldana's played Neytiri in James Cameron's Avatar, Lieutenant Uhura in the latest film rendition of Star Trek and most recently reprised her Guardians of the Galaxy role of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.
In addition to wrapping up her part in the multiple installments in Cameron's Avatar series, Saldana also appeared in This Changes Everything, a documentary directed by Tom Donahue. The actress appears with other prominent women in Hollywood including Meryl Streep, Shonda Rhimes and Jill Soloway to discuss the gender disparity in the entertainment industry. The documentary opened the 2019 Miami Film Fest in March.
-
Emma Thompson
The Elder
The Sense and Sensibility and Saving Mr. Banks star is set to voice a character that's a little less ... human.
In Missing Link, the actress will play the Elder, who welcomes the band of eager travelers to the land of the elusive Yetis.
Like Galifianakis, Thompson has also come off a fruitful run at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. She starred in Mindy Kaling's Late Night as Katherine, a late-night talk show host hoping to promote diversity and revitalize her program.
The star also has several upcoming titles, including Men in Black: International, Last Christmas and How to Build a Girl.
-
Timothy Olyphant
Willard Stenk
Santa Clarita Diet star Timothy Olyphant takes on the role as Missing Link's Sir Lionel Frost's mischievous opponent, Willard Stenk.
Long-legged and big-bellied, Stenk leads a band of notorious travelers who stalk Mr. Link, Sir Lionel Frost and Adelina Fortnight on their quest to the faraway land of the Yeti.
Olyphant just wrapped up his part in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as late actor and criminal James Stacy.