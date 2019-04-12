'Missing Link': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

Known for his breakout role as Alan in the Hangover movies, Zach Galifianakis has continued to bring his sense of humor to both R-rated and G-rated titles.

In 2017, the star lent his voice to the Joker for The Lego Batman Movie, bringing a sense of humor and even likability to a traditionally hated character. Soon after that, Galifianakis finished clowning around for his FX show Baskets and topped the show's third season off with a marriage proposal and a call from an ex-wife, both of which go unanswered before the season finale faded to black.

In January, Galifianakis came off the Sundance circuit with the film The Sunlit Night, which also featured the talent of Gillian Anderson, Jenny Slate, Alex Sharp and more. He has also been working on Between Two Ferns: The Movie, which would be a Netflix original based off the Funny or Die series, where he sits down and chats with other notable guests.



Galifianiakis' clumsy character, Mr. Link, weighs a whopping 630 pounds and stands at eight feet tall.