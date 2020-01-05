Movie Trailers This Week: 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'The Gentlemen,' 'Uncut Gems'

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant and Henry Golding star in The Gentlemen, directed by Guy Ritchie. The film released its second trailer over the end of the year, and is due in theaters on Jan. 24.

John Krasinski returns to direct the sequel to A Quiet Place, starring wife Emily Blunt along with Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds. A Quiet Place Part II released its first full trailer this week and is due in theaters this March. Adam Sandler stars in the latest Safdie brothers film, Uncut Gems, along with Julia Fox, Idina Menzel, Kevin Garnett and Lakeith Stanfield. The A24 film released a second full trailer and is currently in theaters.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.