Movie Trailers This Week: 'A Star is Born,' 'Halloween,' 'Mortal Engines’
'Bumblebee,' 'The LEGO Movie 2' and 'The Girl in the Spider’s Web' were just a few of the major trailers released this week.
-
'A Star is Born' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 5 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Bradley Cooper
Starring Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Dave Chappelle
-
'Halloween' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 19 | Universal Pictures
Directed by David Gordon Green
Starring Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner
-
'The Girl in the Spider's Web' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 9 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Fede Alvarez
Starring Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield
-
'Suspiria' Teaser
Release Date: Nov. 2 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Luca Guadagnino
Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz
-
'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Phil Johnston, Rich Moore
Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer
-
'Widows' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 16 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Steve McQueen
Starring Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Garret Dillahunt
-
'Bad Times at the El Royale' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 5 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Drew Goddard
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm
-
'Serenity' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 19 | Aviron Pictures
Directed by Steven Knight
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane
-
'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Trailer
Release Date: March 1st | Universal Pictures
Directed by Dean DeBlois
Starring Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, T.J. Miller
-
'The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part' Teaser
Release Date: Feb. 8 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum (co-director)
Starring Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz
-
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 14 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman
Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson
-
'The Old Man and the Gun' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 5 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by David Lowery
Starring Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek, Elisabeth Moss
-
'Bumblebee' Teaser
Release Date: Dec. 21 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Travis Knight
Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Pamela Adlon
-
'Operation Finale' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 14 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Directed Chris Weitz
Starring Oscar Isaac, Melanie Laurent, Haley Lu Richardson
-
'White Boy Rick' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 21 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Yann Demange
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, RJ Cyler
-
'Siberia' Trailer
Release Date: July 13 | Saban Films
Directed by Matthew Ross
Starring Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu
-
'London Fields' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Paladin
Directed by Mathew Cullen
Starring Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan
-
'Mortal Engines' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 14 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Christian Rivers
Starring Caren Pistorius, Hugo Weaving, Frankie Adams