Movie Trailers This Week: 'A Star is Born,' 'Halloween,' 'Mortal Engines’

7:00 AM 6/10/2018

by THR Staff

'Bumblebee,' 'The LEGO Movie 2' and 'The Girl in the Spider’s Web' were just a few of the major trailers released this week.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 'A Star is Born'
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

  • 'A Star is Born' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 5 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Bradley Cooper

    Starring Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Dave Chappelle

  • 'Halloween' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 19 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by David Gordon Green

    Starring Judy Greer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner

  • 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 9 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Fede Alvarez

    Starring Claire Foy, Sylvia Hoeks, Lakeith Stanfield

  • 'Suspiria' Teaser

    Release Date: Nov. 2 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Luca Guadagnino

    Starring Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz

  • 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 21 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Phil Johnston, Rich Moore

    Starring John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer

  • 'Widows' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 16 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Steve McQueen

    Starring Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Garret Dillahunt

  • 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 5 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Drew Goddard

    Starring Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm

  • 'Serenity' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 19 | Aviron Pictures

    Directed by Steven Knight

    Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Diane Lane

  • 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' Trailer

    Release Date: March 1st | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Dean DeBlois

    Starring Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, T.J. Miller

  • 'The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part' Teaser

    Release Date: Feb. 8 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Mike Mitchell, Trisha Gum (co-director)

    Starring Chris Pratt, Alison Brie, Stephanie Beatriz

  • 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 14 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

    Starring Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson

  • 'The Old Man and the Gun' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 5 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by David Lowery

    Starring Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek, Elisabeth Moss

  • 'Bumblebee' Teaser

    Release Date: Dec. 21 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Travis Knight

    Starring Hailee Steinfeld, Martin Short, Pamela Adlon

  • 'Operation Finale' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 14 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

    Directed Chris Weitz

    Starring Oscar Isaac, Melanie Laurent, Haley Lu Richardson

  • 'White Boy Rick' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 21 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Yann Demange

    Starring Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, RJ Cyler

  • 'Siberia' Trailer

    Release Date: July 13 | Saban Films

    Directed by Matthew Ross

    Starring Keanu Reeves, Molly Ringwald, Ana Ularu

  • 'London Fields' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Paladin

    Directed by Mathew Cullen

    Starring Amber Heard, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan

  • 'Mortal Engines' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 14 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Christian Rivers

    Starring Caren Pistorius, Hugo Weaving, Frankie Adams

