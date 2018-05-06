Movie Trailers This Week: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Robin Hood,' Jennifer Aniston in 'The Yellow Birds'
The Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton ensemble film 'Book Club' also released its final trailer.
-
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer 2
Release Date: July 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Peyton Reed
Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Hannah John-Kamen
-
'Robin Hood' Teaser
Release Date: Nov. 21 | Lionsgate
Directed by Otto Bathurst
Starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan
-
'The Yellow Birds' Trailer
Release Date: June 15 | Saban Films
Directed by Alexandre Moors
Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Jennifer Aniston, Tye Sheridan, Toni Collette
-
'The Catcher Was a Spy' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | IFC Films
Directed by Ben Lewin
Starring Paul Rudd, Connie Nielsen, Mark Strong
-
'A Simple Favor' Teaser "What Happened To Emily"
Released Date: Sept. 14 | Lionsgate
Directed by Paul Feig
Starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Linda Cardellini
-
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' "Becoming Solo" Featurette
Release Date: May 25 | Walt Disney Pictures
Directed by Ron Howard
Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton
-
'Book Club' Final Trailer
Release Date: May 17 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Bill Holderman
Starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen