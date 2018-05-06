Movie Trailers This Week: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Robin Hood,' Jennifer Aniston in 'The Yellow Birds'

7:00 AM 5/6/2018

by Annie Howard

The Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton ensemble film 'Book Club' also released its final trailer.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp'
'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

  • 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer 2

    Release Date: July 6 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Peyton Reed

    Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd, Hannah John-Kamen

  • 'Robin Hood' Teaser

    Release Date: Nov. 21 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Otto Bathurst

    Starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan

  • 'The Yellow Birds' Trailer

    Release Date: June 15 | Saban Films

    Directed by Alexandre Moors

    Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Jennifer Aniston, Tye Sheridan, Toni Collette

  • 'The Catcher Was a Spy' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | IFC Films

    Directed by Ben Lewin

    Starring Paul Rudd, Connie Nielsen, Mark Strong

  • 'A Simple Favor' Teaser "What Happened To Emily"

    Released Date: Sept. 14 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Paul Feig

    Starring Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Linda Cardellini

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' "Becoming Solo" Featurette

    Release Date: May 25 | Walt Disney Pictures

    Directed by Ron Howard

    Starring Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton

  • 'Book Club' Final Trailer

    Release Date: May 17 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Bill Holderman

    Starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen

