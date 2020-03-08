Movie Trailers This Week: 'Artemis Fowl,' 'Antebellum,' 'Connected'

The first trailer for Artemis Fowl debuted this week from director Kenneth Branagh. Colin Farrell, Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell and Hong Chau star in the Disney film, set to release in theaters on May 29. Connected, the Sony Pictures Releasing animated feature by director Michael Rianda, features voice talents from Danny McBride and Abbi Jacobson, who lead as a father-daughter team.

Janelle Monáe stars in Antebellum, along with Kiersey Clemons and Jena Malone. Directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz the film is set for release on April 24 by Lionsgate. Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan star in Endings, Beginnings from director Drake Doremus, set for release on May 1 by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

The latest film adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel, The Secret Garden, stars Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody and Julie Walters while Marc Munden directs. Directed by Tony Cervone, Scoob! features vocal talents of Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried. The animated film is set to release May 15 from Warner Bros. Trolls World Tour, the animated sequel from Universal Pictures, features vocal talents from Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. A24's Saint Maud, from director Rose Glass, is set for release on March 27. Watch all the latest trailers from the past week below.