Movie Trailers This Week: 'Artemis Fowl,' 'Antebellum,' 'Connected'
'Artemis Fowl' Trailer
Release Date: May 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Kenneth Branagh
Starring Colin Farrell, Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Hong Chau
'Connected' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Michael Rianda
Starring Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson
'Antebellum' Trailer
Release Date: April 24 | Lionsgate
Directed by Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz
Starring Janelle Monáe, Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone
'The Secret Garden' Trailer
Release Date: 2020 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Marc Munden
Starring Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody, Julie Walters
'Scoob!' Trailer
Release Date: May 15 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Tony Cervone
Starring Mark Wahlberg, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried
'Endings, Beginnings' Trailer
Release Date: May 1 | Samuel Goldwyn Films
Directed by Drake Doremus
Starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan
'Trolls World Tour' Trailer 3
Release Date: April 10 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director)
Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell
'Saint Maud' International Trailer
Release Date: March 27 | A24
Directed by Rose Glass
Starring Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Frazer