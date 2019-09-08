Movie Trailers This Week: 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Jojo Rabbit'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up again for Bad Boys for Life, releasing its first full trailer this week, along with a new preview of Taika Waititi's Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit. Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan star in Destin Daniel Cretton's Just Mercy, and Scott Aukerman directs the film version of the Zach Galifianakis Funny or Die sketch, Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Thriller/horror films Black Christmas, starring Imogen Poots from director Sophia Takal, and Gretel & Hansel, from director Oz Perkins, each debuted trailers this week. Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, released its second trailer along with a new preview of Jexi starring Adam Devine.

Watch all the latest trailers below.