Movie Trailers This Week: 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Jojo Rabbit'
Scott Aukerman directs the film version of the Zach Galifianakis Funny or Die sketch, 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie.'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up again for Bad Boys for Life, releasing its first full trailer this week, along with a new preview of Taika Waititi's Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit. Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan star in Destin Daniel Cretton's Just Mercy, and Scott Aukerman directs the film version of the Zach Galifianakis Funny or Die sketch, Between Two Ferns: The Movie.
Thriller/horror films Black Christmas, starring Imogen Poots from director Sophia Takal, and Gretel & Hansel, from director Oz Perkins, each debuted trailers this week. Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, released its second trailer along with a new preview of Jexi starring Adam Devine.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 17 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah
Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens
-
'Jojo Rabbit' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 18 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Taika Waititi
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Roman Griffin Davis
-
'Just Mercy' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 10 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson
-
'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 20 | Netflix
Directed by Scott Aukerman
Starring Zach Galifianakis, Lauren Lapkus, Ginger Gonzaga
-
'Hustlers' Trailer 2
Release Date: Sept. 13 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Lorene Scafaria
Starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer
-
'Jexi' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 11 | Lionsgate
Directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Starring Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Michael Peña
-
'Black Christmas' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Sophia Takal
Starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Cary Elwes
-
'Gretel & Hansel' Teaser
Release Date: Jan. 31 | Orion Pictures
Directed by Oz Perkins
Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Samuel Leakey