Movie Trailers This Week: 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Jojo Rabbit'

7:00 AM 9/8/2019

by Annie Howard

Scott Aukerman directs the film version of the Zach Galifianakis Funny or Die sketch, 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie.'

'Bad Boys For Life'
Kyle Kaplan/CTMG, Inc.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up again for Bad Boys for Life, releasing its first full trailer this week, along with a new preview of Taika Waititi's Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit. Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan star in Destin Daniel Cretton's Just Mercy, and Scott Aukerman directs the film version of the Zach Galifianakis Funny or Die sketch, Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Thriller/horror films Black Christmas, starring Imogen Poots from director Sophia Takal, and Gretel & Hansel, from director Oz Perkins, each debuted trailers this week. Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, released its second trailer along with a new preview of Jexi starring Adam Devine.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Bad Boys for Life' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 17 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah

    Starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

  • 'Jojo Rabbit' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 18 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Taika Waititi

    Starring Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Roman Griffin Davis

     

  • 'Just Mercy' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 10 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

    Starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson

  • 'Between Two Ferns: The Movie' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | Netflix

    Directed by Scott Aukerman

    Starring Zach Galifianakis, Lauren Lapkus, Ginger Gonzaga

  • 'Hustlers' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Sept. 13 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Lorene Scafaria

    Starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer

  • 'Jexi' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 11 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

    Starring Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Michael Peña

  • 'Black Christmas' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 13 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Sophia Takal

    Starring Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Cary Elwes

  • 'Gretel & Hansel' Teaser

    Release Date: Jan. 31 | Orion Pictures

    Directed by Oz Perkins

    Starring Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Samuel Leakey