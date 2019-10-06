Movie Trailers This Week: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Richard Jewell,' '1917'

7:00 AM 10/6/2019

by Annie Howard

Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen', starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery, debuted its first trailer this week.

'Birds of Prey'
The first full trailer for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn feature Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, debuted this week, featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Michael Bay's 6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds, Ben Hardy and Mélanie Laurent, releasing the first trailer.

Ralph Fiennes stars with Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans in The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, and Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm star in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell. Matthew McConaughey stars with Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery in The Gentlemen from director Guy Ritchie. All three films debuted their first trailers this week.

The first trailer followed a featurette for 1917 from director by Sam Mendes, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden and Mark Strong.

Bill Condon directs The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, which released the second trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Birds of Prey' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 7 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Cathy Yan

    Starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor

  • 'The Gentlemen' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 24 | STX Films

    Directed Guy Ritchie

    Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery

  • '1917' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Sam Mendes

    Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden

  • 'The King's Man' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Matthew Vaughn

    Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans

  • 'The Good Liar' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Bill Condon

    Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey

  • '6 Underground' Trailer

    Release Date: December | Netflix

    Directed by Michael Bay

    Starring Ryan Reynolds, Ben Hardy, Mélanie Laurent

  • '1917' Featurette

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Sam Mendes

    Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong

  • 'Richard Jewell' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 13 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Clint Eastwood

    Starring Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm

  • 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Armando Iannucci

    Starring Dev Patel, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Tilda Swinton