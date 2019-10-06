Movie Trailers This Week: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Richard Jewell,' '1917'
Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen', starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery, debuted its first trailer this week.
The first full trailer for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn feature Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, debuted this week, featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Michael Bay's 6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds, Ben Hardy and Mélanie Laurent, releasing the first trailer.
Ralph Fiennes stars with Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans in The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, and Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm star in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell. Matthew McConaughey stars with Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery in The Gentlemen from director Guy Ritchie. All three films debuted their first trailers this week.
The first trailer followed a featurette for 1917 from director by Sam Mendes, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden and Mark Strong.
Bill Condon directs The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, which released the second trailer this week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Birds of Prey' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 7 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Cathy Yan
Starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor
-
'The Gentlemen' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 24 | STX Films
Directed Guy Ritchie
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery
-
'1917' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Sam Mendes
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden
-
'The King's Man' Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans
-
'The Good Liar' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Bill Condon
Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey
-
'6 Underground' Trailer
Release Date: December | Netflix
Directed by Michael Bay
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Ben Hardy, Mélanie Laurent
-
'1917' Featurette
Release Date: Dec. 25 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Sam Mendes
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong
-
'Richard Jewell' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 13 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Clint Eastwood
Starring Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm
-
'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Armando Iannucci
Starring Dev Patel, Gwendoline Christie, Ben Whishaw, Tilda Swinton