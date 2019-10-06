Movie Trailers This Week: 'Birds of Prey,' 'Richard Jewell,' '1917'

The first full trailer for Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn feature Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, debuted this week, featuring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor. Michael Bay's 6 Underground stars Ryan Reynolds, Ben Hardy and Mélanie Laurent, releasing the first trailer.

Ralph Fiennes stars with Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans in The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn, and Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde and Jon Hamm star in Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell. Matthew McConaughey stars with Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery in The Gentlemen from director Guy Ritchie. All three films debuted their first trailers this week.

The first trailer followed a featurette for 1917 from director by Sam Mendes, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden and Mark Strong.

Bill Condon directs The Good Liar, starring Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen, which released the second trailer this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.