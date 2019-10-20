Movie Trailers This Week: 'Bombshell,' 'Dolittle,' 'The Report'
Adam Driver stars in 'The Report' from director Scott Burns and in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story,' along with Scarlett Johansson.
The first full trailer for Jay Roach's Fox News drama Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, debuted this week along with Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. and Netflix's Holiday in the Wild starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis. Adam Driver stars in The Report from director Scott Burns and in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, along with Scarlett Johansson.
Disney's Frozen II and Lady and the Tramp released more trailers in their continued campaign, along with Netflix's The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
'Bombshell' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 20 | GEM Entertainment
Directed by Jay Roach
Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie
'Dolittle' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 17 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Stephen Gaghan
Starring Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, Rami Malek
'Lady and the Tramp' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures | Disney+
Directed by Charlie Bean
Starring Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliott
'Frozen II' International Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff
'Holiday in the Wild' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Netflix
Directed by Ernie Barbarash
Starring Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis
'The Report' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Scott Z. Burns
Starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm
'The Laundromat' Trailer 2
Release Date: Oct. 18 | Netflix
Directed by Steven Soderbergh
Starring Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone
'Marriage Story' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 2019 | Netflix
Directed by Noah Baumbach
Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever