Movie Trailers This Week: 'Bombshell,' 'Dolittle,' 'The Report'

7:00 AM 10/20/2019

by Annie Howard

Adam Driver stars in 'The Report' from director Scott Burns and in Noah Baumbach's 'Marriage Story,' along with Scarlett Johansson.

'Bombshell'
'Bombshell'
Courtesy of Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

The first full trailer for Jay Roach's Fox News drama Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, debuted this week along with Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. and Netflix's Holiday in the Wild starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis. Adam Driver stars in The Report from director Scott Burns and in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, along with Scarlett Johansson.

Disney's Frozen II and Lady and the Tramp released more trailers in their continued campaign, along with Netflix's The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Bombshell' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 20 | GEM Entertainment

    Directed by Jay Roach

    Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie

  • 'Dolittle' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 17 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Stephen Gaghan

    Starring Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Michael Sheen, Rami Malek

  • 'Lady and the Tramp' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures | Disney+

    Directed by Charlie Bean

    Starring Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Sam Elliott

  • 'Frozen II' International Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

    Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff

  • 'Holiday in the Wild' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Netflix

    Directed by Ernie Barbarash

    Starring Rob Lowe, Kristin Davis

  • 'The Report' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Scott Z. Burns

    Starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm

  • 'The Laundromat' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Oct. 18 | Netflix

    Directed by Steven Soderbergh

    Starring Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas, Gary Oldman, Sharon Stone

  • 'Marriage Story' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 2019 | Netflix

    Directed by Noah Baumbach

    Starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Merritt Wever