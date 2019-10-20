Movie Trailers This Week: 'Bombshell,' 'Dolittle,' 'The Report'

The first full trailer for Jay Roach's Fox News drama Bombshell, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, debuted this week along with Dolittle starring Robert Downey Jr. and Netflix's Holiday in the Wild starring Rob Lowe and Kristin Davis. Adam Driver stars in The Report from director Scott Burns and in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, along with Scarlett Johansson.

Disney's Frozen II and Lady and the Tramp released more trailers in their continued campaign, along with Netflix's The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep.

Watch all the latest trailers below.