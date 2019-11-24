Movie Trailers This Week: 'Call of the Wild,' 'Antebellum,' 'Cats'

7:00 AM 11/24/2019

by Annie Howard

'The Call of the Wild'
Courtesy of 20th Century FOX

Harrison Ford stars in the latest adaptation of Jack London's classic story, The Call of the Wild, directed by Chris Sanders. Janelle Monáe stars in Antebellum along with Kiersey Clemons and Jena Malone. The Blumhouse production is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma along with Bill Nighy, Gemma Whelan and Josh O'Connor.

Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift and more stars lead Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Broadway musical, Cats. The film released a second trailer this week.

In the animated world, Will Smith-led Spies in Disguise (also featuring Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Rashida Jones) released a new trailer, along with Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'The Call of the Wild' Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 21 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Chris Sanders

    Starring Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford

  • 'Antebellum' Teaser

    Release Date: April 24 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz

    Starring Janelle Monáe, Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone

  • 'Cats' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Dec. 20 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Tom Hooper

    Starring Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson

  • 'Emma' Teaser

    Release Date: Feb. 21 | Focus Features

    Directed by Autumn de Wilde

    Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Nighy, Gemma Whelan, Josh O'Connor

  • 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer "Super Secret"

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | 20th Century Fox

    Directed by Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

    Starring Will Smith, Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones

  • 'Trolls World Tour' International Trailer

    Release Date: April 14 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith (co-director)

    Starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Sam Rockwell