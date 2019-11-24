Movie Trailers This Week: 'Call of the Wild,' 'Antebellum,' 'Cats'

Harrison Ford stars in the latest adaptation of Jack London's classic story, The Call of the Wild, directed by Chris Sanders. Janelle Monáe stars in Antebellum along with Kiersey Clemons and Jena Malone. The Blumhouse production is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Anya Taylor-Joy stars in Autumn de Wilde's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma along with Bill Nighy, Gemma Whelan and Josh O'Connor.

Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift and more stars lead Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Broadway musical, Cats. The film released a second trailer this week.

In the animated world, Will Smith-led Spies in Disguise (also featuring Tom Holland, Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan and Rashida Jones) released a new trailer, along with Trolls World Tour starring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake.

Watch all the latest trailers below.