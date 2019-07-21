Movie Trailers This Week: 'Cats,' 'Hustlers,' 'Knives Out' and More

Chris Evans stars in Rian Johnson's latest film, Knives Out, while films with all-star casts such as Tom Hooper's Cats (Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson) and Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers (Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B) also released their debut trailers this week.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Matthew Goode star in The King's Man. David Oyelowo and Storm Reid star in Don't Let Go. John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo star in Playing With Fire.

Comic-Con also hosted trailer releases this week, including It: Chapter Two, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Top Gun: Maverick, Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The Kitchen, Good Boys and Ad Astra all released additional trailers this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.