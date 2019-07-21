Movie Trailers This Week: 'Cats,' 'Hustlers,' 'Knives Out' and More
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and more star in the film adaptation of 'Cats,' directed by Tom Hooper. Plus, Chris Evans stars in 'Knives Out,' and Jennifer Lopez leads 'Hustlers.'
Chris Evans stars in Rian Johnson's latest film, Knives Out, while films with all-star casts such as Tom Hooper's Cats (Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson) and Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers (Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B) also released their debut trailers this week.
Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Matthew Goode star in The King's Man. David Oyelowo and Storm Reid star in Don't Let Go. John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo star in Playing With Fire.
Comic-Con also hosted trailer releases this week, including It: Chapter Two, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Top Gun: Maverick, Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges and Terminator: Dark Fate.
The Kitchen, Good Boys and Ad Astra all released additional trailers this week.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Knives Out' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate
Director: Rian Johnson
Starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig
-
'Cats' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 20 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Tom Hooper
Starring Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson
-
'Hustlers' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 13 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Lorene Scafaria
Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B
-
'The King's Man' Teaser
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans
-
'Don't Let Go' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 30 | OTL Releasing
Directed by Jacob Estes
Starring David Oyelowo, Storm Reid
-
'Playing With Fire' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Paramount PicturesDirected by Andy Fickman
Starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo
-
'It: Chapter Two' Comic-Con Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 6 | New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.
Directed by Andy Muschietti
Starring Finn Wolfhard, Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain
-
'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' Comic-Con Red Band Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Saban Films
Directed by Kevin Smith
Starring Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' Comic-Con Trailer
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Starrring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm
-
'Terminator: Dark Fate' Comic-Con Featurette
Release Date: Nov. 1 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Tim Miller
Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis
-
'21 Bridges' Comic-Con Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 27 | STX Entertainment
Directed by Brian Kirk
Starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch
-
'The Kitchen' Final Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Andrea Berloff
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish
-
'Good Boys' Red Band Trailer 2
Release Date: Aug. 16 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Gene Stupnitsky
Starring Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Will Forte
-
'Ad Astra' Trailer 2
Release Date: Sept. 20 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by James Gray
Starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones