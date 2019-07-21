Movie Trailers This Week: 'Cats,' 'Hustlers,' 'Knives Out' and More

6:40 PM 7/21/2019

by Annie Howard

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and more star in the film adaptation of 'Cats,' directed by Tom Hooper. Plus, Chris Evans stars in 'Knives Out,' and Jennifer Lopez leads 'Hustlers.'

Chris Evans stars in Rian Johnson's latest film, Knives Out, while films with all-star casts such as Tom Hooper's Cats (Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson) and Lorene Scafaria's Hustlers (Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B) also released their debut trailers this week.

Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Matthew Goode star in The King's Man. David Oyelowo and Storm Reid star in Don't Let Go. John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo star in Playing With Fire.

Comic-Con also hosted trailer releases this week, including It: Chapter Two, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Top Gun: Maverick, Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges and Terminator: Dark Fate.

The Kitchen, Good Boys and Ad Astra all released additional trailers this week.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Knives Out' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate

    Director: Rian Johnson

    Starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Daniel Craig

  • 'Cats' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 20 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Tom Hooper

    Starring Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson

  • 'Hustlers' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 13 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Lorene Scafaria

    Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Cardi B

  • 'The King's Man' Teaser

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Matthew Vaughn

    Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans

  • 'Don't Let Go' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 30 | OTL Releasing

    Directed by Jacob Estes

    Starring David Oyelowo, Storm Reid

  • 'Playing With Fire' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Andy Fickman

    Starring John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo

  • 'It: Chapter Two' Comic-Con Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 6 | New Line Cinema | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Andy Muschietti

    Starring Finn Wolfhard, Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain

  • 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' Comic-Con Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Saban Films

    Directed by Kevin Smith

    Starring Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith

  • 'Top Gun: Maverick' Comic-Con Trailer

    Directed by Joseph Kosinski

    Starrring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm

  • 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Comic-Con Featurette

    Release Date: Nov. 1 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Tim Miller

    Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis

  • '21 Bridges' Comic-Con Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 27 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Brian Kirk

    Starring Chadwick Boseman, J.K. Simmons, Sienna Miller, Taylor Kitsch

  • 'The Kitchen' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Andrea Berloff

    Starring Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish

  • 'Good Boys' Red Band Trailer 2

    Release Date: Aug. 16 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Gene Stupnitsky

    Starring Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, Will Forte

  • 'Ad Astra' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Sept. 20 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by James Gray

    Starring Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones