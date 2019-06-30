Movie Trailers This Week: 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Midway,' 'The Good Liar' and More
'Bond 25' also released a short behind-the-scenes video, shot on location in Jamaica.
Charlie's Angels, Midway, The Good Liar and Queen & Slim all debuted trailer campaigns this week. Kristen Stewart leads the newest installment of Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks. Naomi Scott and Jane Kano also star.
Roland Emmerich's Midway stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and Woody Harrelson. Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in Bill Condon's The Good Liar, and Daniel Kaluuya stars with Jodie Turner-Smith in Melina Matsoukas's Queen & Slim, written by Lena Waithe.
Bond 25, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Graig and Rami Malek, released a short behind-the-scenes video, shot on location in Jamaica.
Keira Knightley-led Official Secrets released an additional trailer this week, along with The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, Stuber, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista and Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Watch all the latest trailers this week below.
-
'Charlie's Angels' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Sony Pictures Releasing
Directed by Elizabeth Banks
Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Jane Kano
-
'Midway' Teaser
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Lionsgate
Directed by Roland Emmerich
Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Woody Harrelson
-
'The Good Liar' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Bill Condon
Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey
-
'Queen & Slim' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Melina Matsoukas
Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith
-
On Set With 'Bond 25: Jamaica'
Release Date: April 8 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Starring Daniel Graig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux
-
'Official Secrets' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 30 | IFC Films
Directed by Gavin Hood
Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes
-
'The Current War' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 4 | Lantern Entertainment | 101 Studios
Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult
-
'Stuber' Trailer 2
Release Date: July 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Michael Dowse
Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales
-
'Hobbs & Shaw' Final Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 2 | Universal Pictures
Directed by David Leitch
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby