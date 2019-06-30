Movie Trailers This Week: 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Midway,' 'The Good Liar' and More

Charlie's Angels, Midway, The Good Liar and Queen & Slim all debuted trailer campaigns this week. Kristen Stewart leads the newest installment of Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks. Naomi Scott and Jane Kano also star.

Roland Emmerich's Midway stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and Woody Harrelson. Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in Bill Condon's The Good Liar, and Daniel Kaluuya stars with Jodie Turner-Smith in Melina Matsoukas's Queen & Slim, written by Lena Waithe.

Bond 25, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Graig and Rami Malek, released a short behind-the-scenes video, shot on location in Jamaica.

Keira Knightley-led Official Secrets released an additional trailer this week, along with The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, Stuber, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista and Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Watch all the latest trailers this week below.