Movie Trailers This Week: 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Midway,' 'The Good Liar' and More

7:00 AM 6/30/2019

by Annie Howard

'Bond 25' also released a short behind-the-scenes video, shot on location in Jamaica.

'Charlie's Angels'
Charlie's Angels, Midway, The Good Liar and Queen & Slim all debuted trailer campaigns this week. Kristen Stewart leads the newest installment of Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks. Naomi Scott and Jane Kano also star.

Roland Emmerich's Midway stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart and Woody Harrelson. Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen star in Bill Condon's The Good Liar, and Daniel Kaluuya stars with Jodie Turner-Smith in Melina Matsoukas's Queen & Slim, written by Lena Waithe.

Bond 25, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Graig and Rami Malek, released a short behind-the-scenes video, shot on location in Jamaica.

Keira Knightley-led Official Secrets released an additional trailer this week, along with The Current War starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, Stuber, starring Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista and Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Watch all the latest trailers this week below.

  • 'Charlie's Angels' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Sony Pictures Releasing

    Directed by Elizabeth Banks

    Starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Jane Kano

  • 'Midway' Teaser

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Roland Emmerich

    Starring Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Woody Harrelson

  • 'The Good Liar' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Bill Condon

    Starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey

  • 'Queen & Slim' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Melina Matsoukas

    Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith

  • On Set With 'Bond 25: Jamaica'

    Release Date: April 8 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing

    Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga

    Starring Daniel Graig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux

  • 'Official Secrets' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 30 | IFC Films

    Directed by Gavin Hood

    Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Ralph Fiennes

  • 'The Current War' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 4 | Lantern Entertainment | 101 Studios

    Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

    Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland, Nicholas Hoult

  • 'Stuber' Trailer 2

    Release Date: July 12 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Michael Dowse

    Starring Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Natalie Morales

  • 'Hobbs & Shaw' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 2 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by David Leitch

    Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby