Movie Trailers This Week: 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix,' 'Detective Pikachu,' 'Hellboy 2' and More

7:00 AM 3/3/2019

by Annie Howard

The latest trailers released by 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' and 'The Lion King' are some of the most watched trailers of the week.

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'
Doane Gregory/Twentieth Century Fox

Hellboy, starring David Harbour released its second trailer this week with both a clean version and the "Red Band" version.

Emilio Estevez stars in and directs The Public, while Ethan Hawke leads Stockholm. The Issa Rae, Regina Hall comedy Little, launched an international trailer, while the Terry Gilliam-directed film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, starring Adam Driver, released its first trailer.

Scorcese debuted an announcement for his next movie, called The fs, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin.

Watch all the trailers from the week below. 

  • 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Trailer 2

    Release Date: June 7 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Simon Kinberg

    Starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy

  • 'Hellboy' Red Band Trailer 2

    Directed by Neil Marshall

    Starring David Harbour, Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jovovich

  • 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 10 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Rob Letterman

    Starring Ryan Reynolds, Suki Waterhouse, Kathryn Newton

  • 'Little' International Trailer

    Release Date: April 12 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Tina Gordon

    Starring Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Regina Hall

  • 'Stockholm' Trailer

    Release date: 2019 | Smith Global Media

  • 'Hellboy' Trailer 2

    Release Date: April 12 | Summit Entertainment | HBO

    Directed by Neil Marshall

    Starring David Harbour, Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jovovich

  • 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Trailer 2

    Release Date: TBA | Screen Media Films

    Directed by Terry Gilliam

    Starring Adam Driver

  • 'The Irishman' Teaser "Announcement"

    Release Date: 2019 | Netflix

    Directed by Martin Scorsese

    Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin

  • 'The Lion King' TV Spot "Long Live the King"

    Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Jon Favreau

    Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Beyonce Knowles-Carter

  • 'The Public' Trailer

    Release Date: April 5 | Greenwich Entertainment | Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE)

    Directed by Emilio Estevez

    Starring Emilio Estevez, Taylor Schilling, Jena Malone, Alec Baldwin, Gabrielle Union