Movie Trailers This Week: 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix,' 'Detective Pikachu,' 'Hellboy 2' and More
The latest trailers released by 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' and 'The Lion King' are some of the most watched trailers of the week.
Hellboy, starring David Harbour released its second trailer this week with both a clean version and the "Red Band" version.
Emilio Estevez stars in and directs The Public, while Ethan Hawke leads Stockholm. The Issa Rae, Regina Hall comedy Little, launched an international trailer, while the Terry Gilliam-directed film, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, starring Adam Driver, released its first trailer.
Scorcese debuted an announcement for his next movie, called The fs, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin.
Watch all the trailers from the week below.
-
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Trailer 2
Release Date: June 7 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Simon Kinberg
Starring Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy
-
'Hellboy' Red Band Trailer 2
Directed by Neil Marshall
Starring David Harbour, Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jovovich
-
'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 10 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Rob Letterman
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Suki Waterhouse, Kathryn Newton
-
'Little' International Trailer
Release Date: April 12 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Tina Gordon
Starring Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, Regina Hall
-
'Stockholm' Trailer
Release date: 2019 | Smith Global Media
-
'Hellboy' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 12 | Summit Entertainment | HBO
Directed by Neil Marshall
Starring David Harbour, Daniel Dae Kim, Milla Jovovich
-
'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Trailer 2
Release Date: TBA | Screen Media Films
Directed by Terry Gilliam
Starring Adam Driver
-
'The Irishman' Teaser "Announcement"
Release Date: 2019 | Netflix
Directed by Martin Scorsese
Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin
-
'The Lion King' TV Spot "Long Live the King"
Release Date: July 19 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Jon Favreau
Starring Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Beyonce Knowles-Carter
-
'The Public' Trailer
Release Date: April 5 | Greenwich Entertainment | Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE)
Directed by Emilio Estevez
Starring Emilio Estevez, Taylor Schilling, Jena Malone, Alec Baldwin, Gabrielle Union