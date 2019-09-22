Movie Trailers This Week: 'Dark Waters,' 'The Rhythm Section,' 'In The Tall Grass'

Dark Waters, the Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway drama from director Todd Haynes, released its first full trailer this week, along with The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively from director Reed.

In the Shadow of the Moon from director Jim Mickle stars Boyd Holbrook, Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman. Sam Worthington stars in Brad Anderson's Fractured.

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love. Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody and Julie Walters star in the latest adaptation of The Secret Garden from director Marc Munden. Vincenzo Natali's horror In the Tall Grass debuted its first trailer as well.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari, which released a second trailer this week along with Rian Johnson's Knives Out starring Chris Evans and Daniel Craig. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in Tom Harper's adventure drama The Aeronauts.

Watch all the latest trailers below.