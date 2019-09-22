Movie Trailers This Week: 'Dark Waters,' 'The Rhythm Section,' 'In The Tall Grass'
Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway star in 'Dark Waters' from director Todd Haynes.
Dark Waters, the Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway drama from director Todd Haynes, released its first full trailer this week, along with The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively from director Reed.
In the Shadow of the Moon from director Jim Mickle stars Boyd Holbrook, Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman. Sam Worthington stars in Brad Anderson's Fractured.
Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love. Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody and Julie Walters star in the latest adaptation of The Secret Garden from director Marc Munden. Vincenzo Natali's horror In the Tall Grass debuted its first trailer as well.
Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari, which released a second trailer this week along with Rian Johnson's Knives Out starring Chris Evans and Daniel Craig. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in Tom Harper's adventure drama The Aeronauts.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Dark Waters' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 22 | Focus Features
Directed by Todd Haynes
Starring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper
-
'The Rhythm Section' Trailer
Release Date: Jan. 31 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Reed Morano
Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella
-
'In the Tall Grass' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 4 | Netflix
Directed by Vincenzo Natali
Starring Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Rachel Wilson
-
'In the Shadow of the Moon' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 27 | Netflix
Directed by Jim Mickle
Starrring Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Michael C. Hall
-
'Ford v Ferrari' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 15 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by James Mangold
Starring Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe
-
'The Secret Garden' International Trailer
Release Date: TBA | STX Entertainment
Directed by Marc Munden
Starring Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody, Julie Walters
-
'Knives Out' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate
Directed by Rian Johnson
Starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas
-
'Ordinary Love' Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Bleecker Street Media
Directed by Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn
Starring Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot
-
'The Aeronauts' International Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 6 | Amazon Studios
Directed by Tom Harper
Starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones
-
'Fractured' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 11 | Netflix
Directed by Brad Anderson
Starring Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky