Movie Trailers This Week: 'Dark Waters,' 'The Rhythm Section,' 'In The Tall Grass'

7:00 AM 9/22/2019

by Annie Howard

Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway star in 'Dark Waters' from director Todd Haynes.

Mark Ruffalo in 'Dark Waters'
Mark Ruffalo in 'Dark Waters'
Courtesy of: Focus Features

Dark Waters, the Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway drama from director Todd Haynes, released its first full trailer this week, along with The Rhythm Section, starring Blake Lively from director Reed.

In the Shadow of the Moon from director Jim Mickle stars Boyd Holbrook, Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman. Sam Worthington stars in Brad Anderson's Fractured.

Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville star in Ordinary Love. Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody and Julie Walters star in the latest adaptation of The Secret Garden from director Marc Munden. Vincenzo Natali's horror In the Tall Grass debuted its first trailer as well.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon star in James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari, which released a second trailer this week along with Rian Johnson's Knives Out starring Chris Evans and Daniel Craig. Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones star in Tom Harper's adventure drama The Aeronauts.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Dark Waters' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 22 | Focus Features

    Directed by Todd Haynes

    Starring Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper

  • 'The Rhythm Section' Trailer

    Release Date: Jan. 31 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Reed Morano

    Starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, Max Casella

  • 'In the Tall Grass' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 4 | Netflix

    Directed by Vincenzo Natali

    Starring Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Rachel Wilson

  • 'In the Shadow of the Moon' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 27 | Netflix

    Directed by Jim Mickle

    Starrring Boyd Holbrook, Cleopatra Coleman, Michael C. Hall

  • 'Ford v Ferrari' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 15 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by James Mangold

    Starring Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe

  • 'The Secret Garden' International Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | STX Entertainment

    Directed by Marc Munden

    Starring Colin Firth, Dixie Egerickx, Maeve Dermody, Julie Walters

  • 'Knives Out' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 27 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Rian Johnson

    Starring Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas

  • 'Ordinary Love' Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Bleecker Street Media

    Directed by Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn

    Starring Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville, David Wilmot

  • 'The Aeronauts' International Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 6 | Amazon Studios

    Directed by Tom Harper

    Starring Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones

  • 'Fractured' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 11 | Netflix

    Directed by Brad Anderson

    Starring Sam Worthington, Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky