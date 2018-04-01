Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Darkest Minds,' 'Terminal' and More

7:00 AM 4/1/2018

by Annie Howard

The Ethan Hawke thriller 'First Reformed' also released a trailer.

'Terminal'
'Terminal'
  • 'Terminal' Trailer

    Release Date: May 11 | Image Entertainment

    Directed by Vaughn Stein

    Starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers 

     

  • 'The Darkest Minds' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 3 | 20th Century Fox

    Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

    Starring Mandy Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson 

     

  • 'First Reformed' Trailer

    Release Date: May 18 | A24

    Directed by Paul Shrader

    Starring Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, and Cedric Kyles

  • 'House With a Clock in Its Walls' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 21 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Eli Roth

    Starring Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Renee Elise Goldsberry

  • 'Avengers: Infinity War' TV Spot "Starlord vs. Teen Groot"

    Release Date: April 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

    Starring Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Letitia Wright

  • 'And Then I Go' Trailer

    Release Date: April 17 | Two Flints Production

    Directed by Vincent Grashaw

    Starring Arman Darbo, Sawyer Barth, Melanie Lynskey, Justin Long

     

