Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Darkest Minds,' 'Terminal' and More
The Ethan Hawke thriller 'First Reformed' also released a trailer.
'Terminal' Trailer
Release Date: May 11 | Image Entertainment
Directed by Vaughn Stein
Starring Margot Robbie, Simon Pegg, Mike Myers
'The Darkest Minds' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 3 | 20th Century Fox
Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson
Starring Mandy Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Harris Dickinson
'First Reformed' Trailer
Release Date: May 18 | A24
Directed by Paul Shrader
Starring Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried, and Cedric Kyles
'House With a Clock in Its Walls' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 21 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Eli Roth
Starring Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Renee Elise Goldsberry
'Avengers: Infinity War' TV Spot "Starlord vs. Teen Groot"
Release Date: April 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Starring Karen Gillan, Josh Brolin, Letitia Wright
'And Then I Go' Trailer
Release Date: April 17 | Two Flints Production
Directed by Vincent Grashaw
Starring Arman Darbo, Sawyer Barth, Melanie Lynskey, Justin Long