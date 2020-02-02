Movie Trailers This Week: 'Fast and Furious 9,' 'Mulan,' 'A Quiet Place Part II'
Justin Lin directs Fast and Furious 9, starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and John Cena. The latest film in the franchise dropped a teaser and a trailer this week. Super Bowl TV spots came from John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, Tim Hill's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run starring voice talents from Awkwafina, Clancy Brown and Tom Kenny, from Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog starring Jim Carrey and from Disney's live-action Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li, from director Niki Caro.
New trailers for Fantasy Island from director Jeff Wadlow, starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday and for The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield from director Stella Meghie.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Fast and Furious 9' Trailer
Release Date: May 22 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Justin Lin
Starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, John Cena
-
'The Photograph' Trailer 2
Release Date: Feb. 14
Directed by Stella Meghie
Starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti
-
'Fantasy Island' Final Trailer
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Sony Pictures
Directed by Jeff Wadlow
Starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday
-
'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: May 20 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Tim Hill
Starring Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Tom Kenny
-
'Sonic the Hedgehog' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: Feb. 14 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Jeff Fowler
Starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough
-
'A Quiet Place Part II' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: March 20 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by John Krasinski
Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds
-
'Mulan' Super Bowl Teaser
Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Niki Caro
Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
-
'Fast and Furious 9' Teaser
Release Date: May 22 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Justin Lin
Starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, John Cena