Movie Trailers This Week: 'Fast and Furious 9,' 'Mulan,' 'A Quiet Place Part II'

7:00 AM 2/2/2020

by Annie Howard

Justin Lin directs 'Fast and Furious 9,' starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and John Cena.

'Fast and Furious 9'
'Fast and Furious 9'
Giles Keyte/Universal

Justin Lin directs Fast and Furious 9, starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and John Cena. The latest film in the franchise dropped a teaser and a trailer this week. Super Bowl TV spots came from John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, Tim Hill's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run starring voice talents from Awkwafina, Clancy Brown and Tom Kenny, from Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog starring Jim Carrey and from Disney's live-action Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li, from director Niki Caro.

New trailers for Fantasy Island from director Jeff Wadlow, starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday and for The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield from director Stella Meghie.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'Fast and Furious 9' Trailer

    Release Date: May 22 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Justin Lin

    Starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, John Cena

  • 'The Photograph' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Feb. 14

    Directed by Stella Meghie

    Starring Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Courtney B. Vance, Chelsea Peretti

  • 'Fantasy Island' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Sony Pictures

    Directed by Jeff Wadlow

    Starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Portia Doubleday

  • 'SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' Super Bowl TV Spot

    Release Date: May 20 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Tim Hill

    Starring Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Tom Kenny

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Super Bowl TV Spot

    Release Date: Feb. 14 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by Jeff Fowler

    Starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonough

  • 'A Quiet Place Part II' Super Bowl TV Spot

    Release Date: March 20 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by John Krasinski

    Starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds

  • 'Mulan' Super Bowl Teaser

    Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Niki Caro

    Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

  • 'Fast and Furious 9' Teaser

    Release Date: May 22 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Justin Lin

    Starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, John Cena