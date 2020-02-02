Movie Trailers This Week: 'Fast and Furious 9,' 'Mulan,' 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Justin Lin directs Fast and Furious 9, starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and John Cena. The latest film in the franchise dropped a teaser and a trailer this week. Super Bowl TV spots came from John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II starring Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds, Tim Hill's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run starring voice talents from Awkwafina, Clancy Brown and Tom Kenny, from Jeff Fowler's Sonic the Hedgehog starring Jim Carrey and from Disney's live-action Mulan starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen and Jet Li, from director Niki Caro.

New trailers for Fantasy Island from director Jeff Wadlow, starring Lucy Hale, Michael Pena, Maggie Q and Portia Doubleday and for The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield from director Stella Meghie.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.