Movie Trailers This Week: 'Fast and Furious 9,' 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'No Time to Die'
Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and more reunite for the latest 'Fast and the Furious' installment, hitting theaters in May.
Fast and Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin, stars Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren and John Cena. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm. Yifei Liu stars in the title role of Mulan from director Niki Caro.
Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man from director Leigh Whannell and Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh star in Black Widow from director Cate Shortland. No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux and Rami Malek and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Steve Carell stars in Minions: The Rise of Gru, directed by Kyle Balda, while Jesse Eisenberg stars in Resistance, from director Jonathan Jakubowicz.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'Fast and Furious 9' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: May 22 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Justin Lin
Starring Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, John Cena
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: June 26 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by Joseph Kosinski
Starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm
-
'No Time to Die' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: April 10 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga
Starring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek
-
'Mulan' Super Bowl Trailer
Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Niki Caro
Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
-
'The Invisible Man' Trailer 2
Release Date: Feb. 28 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Leigh Whannell
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge
-
'The Invisible Man' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: Feb. 28 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Leigh Whannell
Starring Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge
-
'Black Widow' Super Bowl TV Spot
Release Date: May 1 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Cate Shortland
Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr.
-
'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Super Bowl Teaser
Release Date: July 3 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Kyle Balda
Starring Steve Carell
-
'Resistance' Exclusive Trailer
Release Date: March 27 | IFC Films
Directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz
Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris, Edgar Ramírez, Clémence Poésy