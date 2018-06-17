Movie Trailers This Week: 'First Man,' 'Dumbo,' 'The Grinch' and More

7:00 AM 6/17/2018

by THR Staff

The Emma Thompson drama 'The Children Act' also released a trailer this week.

Ryan Reynolds in 'First Man'
Ryan Reynolds in 'First Man'
Screengrab/Universal Pictures

  • 'The Nun' Teaser

    Release Date: Sept. 7 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Corin Hardy

    Starring Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Charlotte Hope

  • 'Dumbo' Teaser

    Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Tim Burton

    Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton

  • 'The Little Stranger' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 31 | Focus Features

    Directed by Lenny Abrahamson

    Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Charlotte Rampling

  • 'First Man' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 12 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Damien Chazelle

    Starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke

  • 'The Grinch' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Nov. 9 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

    Starring Benedict Cumberbatch

  • 'Unfriended: Dark Web' Trailer

    Release Date: July 20 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Stephen Susco

    Starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, Chelsea Alden, Betty Gabriel

  • 'The Children Act' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 14 | A24

    Directed by Richard Eyre

    Starring Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Fionn Whitehead

  • 'Alpha' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Aug. 17 | Columbia Pictures

    Directed by Albert Hughes

    Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe

comments powered by Disqus