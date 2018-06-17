Movie Trailers This Week: 'First Man,' 'Dumbo,' 'The Grinch' and More
The Emma Thompson drama 'The Children Act' also released a trailer this week.
-
'The Nun' Teaser
Release Date: Sept. 7 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Corin Hardy
Starring Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Charlotte Hope
-
'Dumbo' Teaser
Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Tim Burton
Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton
-
'The Little Stranger' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 31 | Focus Features
Directed by Lenny Abrahamson
Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Charlotte Rampling
-
'First Man' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 12 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Damien Chazelle
Starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke
-
'The Grinch' Trailer 2
Release Date: Nov. 9 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch
-
'Unfriended: Dark Web' Trailer
Release Date: July 20 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Stephen Susco
Starring Rebecca Rittenhouse, Chelsea Alden, Betty Gabriel
-
'The Children Act' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 14 | A24
Directed by Richard Eyre
Starring Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Fionn Whitehead
-
'Alpha' Trailer 2
Release Date: Aug. 17 | Columbia Pictures
Directed by Albert Hughes
Starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Leonor Varela, Natassia Malthe