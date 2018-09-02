Movie Trailers This Week: 'First Man,' 'The Predator,' 'The Front Runner'
Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's newest film, 'First Man,' which debuted at Venice Film Festival.
'First Man' Trailer 2
Release Date: Oct. 12 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Damien Chazelle
Starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke
'The Predator' Final Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Shane Black
Starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay
'The Front Runner' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 21 | Stage 6 Films
Directed by Jason Reitman
Starring Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, Sara Paxton
'Johnny English Strikes Again' Trailer 2
Release Date: Oct. 26 | Focus Features
Directed by David Kerr
Starring Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko
'A Private War' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 16 | Aviron Pictures
Directed by Matthew Heineman
Starring Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci
'Bad Times at the El Royale' Trailer 2
Release Date: Oct. 5 | Twentieth Century Fox
Directed by Drew Goddard
Starring Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges