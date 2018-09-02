Movie Trailers This Week: 'First Man,' 'The Predator,' 'The Front Runner'

7:00 AM 9/2/2018

by THR Staff

Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's newest film, 'First Man,' which debuted at Venice Film Festival.

Ryan Gosling in 'First Man'
Courtesy of Venice International Film Festival

  • 'First Man' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Oct. 12 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Damien Chazelle

    Starring Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke

  • 'The Predator' Final Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 14 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Shane Black

    Starring Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay

  • 'The Front Runner' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 21 | Stage 6 Films

    Directed by Jason Reitman

    Starring Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, Sara Paxton

  • 'Johnny English Strikes Again' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Oct. 26 | Focus Features

    Directed by David Kerr

    Starring Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko

  • 'A Private War' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 16 | Aviron Pictures

    Directed by Matthew Heineman

    Starring Rosamund Pike, Jamie Dornan, Stanley Tucci

  • 'Bad Times at the El Royale' Trailer 2

    Release Date: Oct. 5 | Twentieth Century Fox

    Directed by Drew Goddard

    Starring Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeff Bridges

