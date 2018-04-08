Movie Trailers This Week: 'The First Purge' Trailer Plus 'Johnny English Strikes Again' Debut
Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman feature 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties,' also dropped its first trailer this week.
'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' Trailer
Release Date: May 18 | A24
Directed by John Cameron Mitchell
Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson
'Johnny English Strikes Again' Teaser
Release Date: Oct. 12 | Universal Pictures
Directed by David Kerr
Starring Rowan Atkinson, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy
'Cargo' Trailer
Release Date: May 18 | Netflix
Directed by Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke
Starring Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter
'Night School' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 28 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Malcolm D. Lee
Starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Mary Lynn Rajskub
'Upgrade' Trailer
Release Date: June 1 | TBA
Directed by Leigh Whannell
Starring Logan Marshall-Green, Rosco Campbell, Richard Cawthorne
'A Quiet Place' Final Trailer
Release Date: April 6 | Paramount Pictures
Directed by John Krasinski
Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe
'The First Purge'
Release Date: July 4 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Gerard McMurray
Starring Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, and Luna Lauren Velez