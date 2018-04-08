Movie Trailers This Week: 'The First Purge' Trailer Plus 'Johnny English Strikes Again' Debut

7:00 AM 4/8/2018

by Annie Howard

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman feature 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties,' also dropped its first trailer this week.

'The First Purge'
  • 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties' Trailer

    Release Date: May 18 | A24

    Directed by John Cameron Mitchell

    Starring Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson

  • 'Johnny English Strikes Again' Teaser

    Release Date: Oct. 12 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by David Kerr

    Starring Rowan Atkinson, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy

  • 'Cargo' Trailer

    Release Date: May 18 | Netflix

    Directed by Ben Howling, Yolanda Ramke

    Starring Martin Freeman, Anthony Hayes, Susie Porter

  • 'Night School' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 28 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

    Starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Mary Lynn Rajskub

  • 'Upgrade' Trailer

    Release Date: June 1 | TBA

    Directed by Leigh Whannell

    Starring Logan Marshall-Green, Rosco Campbell, Richard Cawthorne

  • 'A Quiet Place' Final Trailer

    Release Date: April 6 | Paramount Pictures

    Directed by John Krasinski

    Starring Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe

