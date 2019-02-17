Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen 2,' Will Smith in 'Aladdin,' Octavia Spencer in 'Ma'

7:00 AM 2/17/2019

by THR Staff

'Frozen 2'
'Frozen 2'
Courtesy of Disney

The Frozen 2 teaser became the most watch animated trailer of all time after its debut this week, while Disney's live-action Aladdin released its first special look, including a blue Will Smith as the genie, and Octavia Spencer stars in new Blumhouse horror Ma.

Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac come up with a plan to supplement their meager military incomes in Triple Frontier, and Charlize Theron runs for president with Seth Rogen by her side in Long Shot. Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson lead the Five Feet Apart adaptation and Elle Fanning stars in Max Minghella's directorial debut, Teen Spirit.

Watch all of the movie's trailers from this week here:

  • 'Frozen 2' Teaser

    Release Date: Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee

    Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff

  • 'Aladdin' Special Look

    Release Date: May 24 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Guy Ritchie

    Starring Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud

  • 'Ma' Trailer

    Release Date: May 31 | Universal

    Directed by Tate Taylor

    Starring Octavia Spencer, Missi Pyle, Luke Evans

  • 'Triple Frontier' Trailer 2

    Release Date: March 13 | Netflix

    Directed by J.C. Chandor

    Starring Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac

  • 'Long Shot' Trailer

    Release Date: May 3 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Jonathan Levine

    Starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, Alexander Skarsgard

  • 'Yesterday' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 13 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Danny Boyle

    Starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon

  • 'The Hustle' Trailer

    Release Date: May 10 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists

    Directed by Chris Addison

    Starring Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson

  • 'Tolkien' Trailer

    Release Date: May 10 | Fox Searchlight

    Directed by Dome Karukoski

    Starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Mimi Keene

  • 'The Curse of La Llorona' Trailer

    Release Date: April 19 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Michael Chaves

    Starring Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Raymond Cruz

  • 'Teen Spirit' Trailer 2

    Release Date: April 5 | Bleecker Street Media | LD Entertainment

    Directed by Max Minghella

    Starring Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Millie Brady

  • 'Dumbo' Sneak Peek

    Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Tim Burton

    Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton

  • 'Five Feet Apart' Trailer 2

    Release Date: March 15 | Lionsgate

    Directed by Justin Baldoni

    Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani