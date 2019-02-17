Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen 2,' Will Smith in 'Aladdin,' Octavia Spencer in 'Ma'

The Frozen 2 teaser became the most watch animated trailer of all time after its debut this week, while Disney's live-action Aladdin released its first special look, including a blue Will Smith as the genie, and Octavia Spencer stars in new Blumhouse horror Ma.

Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac come up with a plan to supplement their meager military incomes in Triple Frontier, and Charlize Theron runs for president with Seth Rogen by her side in Long Shot. Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson lead the Five Feet Apart adaptation and Elle Fanning stars in Max Minghella's directorial debut, Teen Spirit.

Watch all of the movie's trailers from this week here: