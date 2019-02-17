Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen 2,' Will Smith in 'Aladdin,' Octavia Spencer in 'Ma'
The Frozen 2 teaser became the most watch animated trailer of all time after its debut this week, while Disney's live-action Aladdin released its first special look, including a blue Will Smith as the genie, and Octavia Spencer stars in new Blumhouse horror Ma.
Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac come up with a plan to supplement their meager military incomes in Triple Frontier, and Charlize Theron runs for president with Seth Rogen by her side in Long Shot. Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson lead the Five Feet Apart adaptation and Elle Fanning stars in Max Minghella's directorial debut, Teen Spirit.
Watch all of the movie's trailers from this week here:
-
'Frozen 2' Teaser
Release Date: Nov. 22 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee
Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff
-
'Aladdin' Special Look
Release Date: May 24 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Guy Ritchie
Starring Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud
-
'Ma' Trailer
Release Date: May 31 | Universal
Directed by Tate Taylor
Starring Octavia Spencer, Missi Pyle, Luke Evans
-
'Triple Frontier' Trailer 2
Release Date: March 13 | Netflix
Directed by J.C. Chandor
Starring Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac
-
'Long Shot' Trailer
Release Date: May 3 | Lionsgate
Directed by Jonathan Levine
Starring Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, Alexander Skarsgard
-
'Yesterday' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 13 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Danny Boyle
Starring Lily James, Kate McKinnon
-
'The Hustle' Trailer
Release Date: May 10 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer | United Artists
Directed by Chris Addison
Starring Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson
-
'Tolkien' Trailer
Release Date: May 10 | Fox Searchlight
Directed by Dome Karukoski
Starring Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Mimi Keene
-
'The Curse of La Llorona' Trailer
Release Date: April 19 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Michael Chaves
Starring Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Raymond Cruz
-
'Teen Spirit' Trailer 2
Release Date: April 5 | Bleecker Street Media | LD Entertainment
Directed by Max Minghella
Starring Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Millie Brady
-
'Dumbo' Sneak Peek
Release Date: March 29 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Tim Burton
Starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton
-
'Five Feet Apart' Trailer 2
Release Date: March 15 | Lionsgate
Directed by Justin Baldoni
Starring Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani