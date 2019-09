Movie Trailers This Week: 'Frozen II,' 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,' 'The Irishman'

Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel return for Frozen II, directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee's sequel to their Oscar-winning Disney animated feature. The film also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown and Jonathan Groff. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie comes from the creator of the Emmy-winning series, Vince Gilligan and stars Aaron Paul.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anna Paquin star in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman for Netflix. Will Smith and Tom Holland lead the voice cast in Spies in Disguise and Armie Hammer, Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz star in Babak Anvari's Wounds for Hulu.

Watch all the latest trailers below.