Movie Trailers This Week: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters,' 'Shazam!' and More
'The Beach Bum,' the latest from Harmony Korine, stars Matthew McConaughey and Isla Fisher.
'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Sneak Peek
Release Date: May 31 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Michael Dougherty
Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford
'Shazam!' Sneak Peek
Release Date: April 5 | Warner Bros.
Directed by David F. Sandberg
Starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth
'Drunk Parents' Trailer
Release Date: April 19 | Vertical Entertainment | DirecTV
Directed by Fred Wolf
Starring Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Joe Manganiello
'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' International Trailer
Release Date: TBA
Directed by Xavier Dolan
Starring Natalie Portman, Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay
'The White Crow' International Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Sony Pictures Classics
Directed by Ralph Fiennes
Starring Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann
'The Beach Bum' Red Band Trailer
Release Date: March 22 | Neon | Vice Media
Directed by Harmony Korine
Starring Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher
'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Sneak Peek
Release Date: May 10 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Rob Letterman
Starring Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Kathryn Newton
'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase' Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Warner Bros.
Directed by Katt Shea
Starring Sophia Lillis, Andrea Anders, Laura Wiggins
'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' Trailer
Release Date: TBA
Directed by Joe Berlinger
Starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario