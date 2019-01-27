Movie Trailers This Week: 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters,' 'Shazam!' and More

7:00 AM 1/27/2019

by THR Staff

'The Beach Bum,' the latest from Harmony Korine, stars Matthew McConaughey and Isla Fisher.

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'
  • 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Sneak Peek

    Release Date: May 31 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Michael Dougherty

    Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford

  • 'Shazam!' Sneak Peek

    Release Date: April 5 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by David F. Sandberg

    Starring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Michelle Borth

  • 'Drunk Parents' Trailer

    Release Date: April 19 | Vertical Entertainment | DirecTV

    Directed by Fred Wolf

    Starring Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek, Joe Manganiello

  • 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' International Trailer

    Release Date: TBA

    Directed by Xavier Dolan

    Starring Natalie Portman, Kit Harington, Jacob Tremblay

  • 'The White Crow' International Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Sony Pictures Classics

    Directed by Ralph Fiennes

    Starring Oleg Ivenko, Ralph Fiennes, Louis Hofmann

  • 'The Beach Bum' Red Band Trailer

    Release Date: March 22 | Neon | Vice Media

    Directed by Harmony Korine

    Starring Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher

  • 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' Sneak Peek

    Release Date: May 10 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Rob Letterman

    Starring Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Suki Waterhouse, Kathryn Newton

  • 'Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase' Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Warner Bros.

    Directed by Katt Shea

    Starring Sophia Lillis, Andrea Anders, Laura Wiggins

  • 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA

    Directed by Joe Berlinger

    Starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Kaya Scodelario