Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Green Knight,' 'The French Dispatch,' 'Cut Throat City'

7:00 AM 2/16/2020

by Annie Howard

Wes Anderson's new film, 'The French Dispatch,' stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Elisabeth Moss.

Dev Patel in 'The Green Knight'
Dev Patel in 'The Green Knight'

Wes Anderson's latest film, The French Dispatch, stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Elisabeth Moss. Craig Zoebl's controversial film The Hunt, written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts.

RZA directs Cut Throat City, starring Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., Eiza González, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Shameik Moore. Katie Holmes stars in Brahms: The Boy II from director William Brent Bell and Yifei Liu stars in the live-action remake of Mulan from director Niki Caro.

Dev Patel leads The Personal History of David Copperfield with Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton, from director Armando Iannucci, and also stars in The Green Knight with Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton from director David Lowery.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.

  • 'The French Dispatch' Trailer

    Release Date: July 24 | Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Wes Anderson

    Starring Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss

  • 'The Hunt' New Trailer

    Release Date: March 13 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Craig Zobel

    Starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts

  • 'Brahms: The Boy II' Trailer "National Make A Friend Day"

    Release Date: Feb. 21 | STX Entertainment

    Directed by William Brent Bell

    Starring Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson

  • 'Mulan' TV Spot "Impossible"

    Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Niki Caro

    Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li

  • 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Trailer 2

    Release Date: May 8 | Fox Searchlight Pictures | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Directed by Armando Iannucci

    Starring Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton

  • 'The Green Knight' Trailer

    Release Date: May 29 | Showtime Networks

    Directed by David Lowery

    Starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton

  • 'Cut Throat City' Trailer

    Release Date: March 14 | Well Go USA Entertainment

    Directed by RZA

    Starring Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., Eiza González, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Shameik Moore