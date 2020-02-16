Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Green Knight,' 'The French Dispatch,' 'Cut Throat City'
Wes Anderson's new film, 'The French Dispatch,' stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Elisabeth Moss.
Craig Zoebl's controversial film The Hunt, written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts.
RZA directs Cut Throat City, starring Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., Eiza González, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Shameik Moore. Katie Holmes stars in Brahms: The Boy II from director William Brent Bell and Yifei Liu stars in the live-action remake of Mulan from director Niki Caro.
Dev Patel leads The Personal History of David Copperfield with Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton, from director Armando Iannucci, and also stars in The Green Knight with Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton from director David Lowery.
Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.
-
'The French Dispatch' Trailer
Release Date: July 24 | Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Wes Anderson
Starring Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray, Elisabeth Moss
-
'The Hunt' New Trailer
Release Date: March 13 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Craig Zobel
Starring Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts
-
'Brahms: The Boy II' Trailer "National Make A Friend Day"
Release Date: Feb. 21 | STX Entertainment
Directed by William Brent Bell
Starring Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson
-
'Mulan' TV Spot "Impossible"
Release Date: March 27 | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Niki Caro
Starring Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jet Li
-
'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Trailer 2
Release Date: May 8 | Fox Searchlight Pictures | Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Directed by Armando Iannucci
Starring Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton
-
'The Green Knight' Trailer
Release Date: May 29 | Showtime Networks
Directed by David Lowery
Starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton
-
'Cut Throat City' Trailer
Release Date: March 14 | Well Go USA Entertainment
Directed by RZA
Starring Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., Eiza González, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Shameik Moore