Movie Trailers This Week: 'The Green Knight,' 'The French Dispatch,' 'Cut Throat City'

Wes Anderson's latest film, The French Dispatch, stars Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrian Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Bill Murray and Elisabeth Moss. Craig Zoebl's controversial film The Hunt, written by Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts.

RZA directs Cut Throat City, starring Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, T.I., Eiza González, Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Shameik Moore. Katie Holmes stars in Brahms: The Boy II from director William Brent Bell and Yifei Liu stars in the live-action remake of Mulan from director Niki Caro.

Dev Patel leads The Personal History of David Copperfield with Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton, from director Armando Iannucci, and also stars in The Green Knight with Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton from director David Lowery.

Watch all the latest trailers for the week below.