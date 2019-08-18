Movie Trailers This Week: Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women,' Emilia Clarke in 'Last Christmas'

7:00 AM 8/18/2019

by Annie Howard

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in the latest adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, while Clarke and Henry Golding lead Paul Feig's romantic comedy.

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women, along with Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson, while Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding lead Paul Feig's romantic comedy, Last Christmas

James Franco directs and stars in Zeroville, along with Seth Rogen, Joey King and Megan Fox. Eddie Murphy returns for Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name, directed by Craig Brewer and featuring Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key. Alexander Skarsgård, Nat Wolff and Adam Long star in The Kill Team, directed by Dan Krauss. Terrence Malick's new film A Hidden Life, stars August Diehl and Aldis Hodge stars as Brian Banks, directed by Tom Shadyac.

Last week, the first full trailer from the animated Addams Family was released (featuring a voice cast of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Chloë Grace Moretz) plus another trailer from André Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Watch all the latest trailers below.

  • 'Little Women' Trailer

    Release Date: Dec. 25 | Columbia Pictures | Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)

    Directed by Greta Gerwig

    Starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet

  • 'Last Christmas' Trailer

    Release Date: Nov. 8 | Universal Pictures

    Directed by Paul Feig

    Starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson

  • 'Zeroville' Trailer

    Release Date: Sept. 6 | myCinema | Nagra Kudelski Group

    Directed by James Franco

    Starring James Franco, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Megan Fox

  • 'Dolemite Is My Name' Trailer

    Release Date: 2019 | Netflix

    Directed by Craig Brewer

    Starring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key

  • 'The Kill Team' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 25 | A24

    Directed by Dan Krauss

    Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nat Wolff, Adam Long

  • 'Brian Banks' Trailer

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Bleecker Street Media

    Directed by Tom Shadyac

    Starring Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Melanie Liburd

  • 'A Hidden Life' Trailer

    Release Date: TBA | Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Directed by Terrence Malick

    Starring August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Matthias Schoenaerts

  • 'The Addams Family' Trailer

    Release Date: Oct. 11 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) | United Artists Releasing

    Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon

    Starring Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz

  • 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer "Season of the Witch"

    Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate

    Directed by André Øvredal

    Staring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush