Movie Trailers This Week: Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women,' Emilia Clarke in 'Last Christmas'

Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women, along with Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson, while Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding lead Paul Feig's romantic comedy, Last Christmas.

James Franco directs and stars in Zeroville, along with Seth Rogen, Joey King and Megan Fox. Eddie Murphy returns for Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name, directed by Craig Brewer and featuring Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key. Alexander Skarsgård, Nat Wolff and Adam Long star in The Kill Team, directed by Dan Krauss. Terrence Malick's new film A Hidden Life, stars August Diehl and Aldis Hodge stars as Brian Banks, directed by Tom Shadyac.

Last week, the first full trailer from the animated Addams Family was released (featuring a voice cast of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Chloë Grace Moretz) plus another trailer from André Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Watch all the latest trailers below.