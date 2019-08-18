Movie Trailers This Week: Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women,' Emilia Clarke in 'Last Christmas'
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in the latest adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel, while Clarke and Henry Golding lead Paul Feig's romantic comedy.
Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet star in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's novel Little Women, along with Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson, while Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding lead Paul Feig's romantic comedy, Last Christmas.
James Franco directs and stars in Zeroville, along with Seth Rogen, Joey King and Megan Fox. Eddie Murphy returns for Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name, directed by Craig Brewer and featuring Wesley Snipes and Keegan-Michael Key. Alexander Skarsgård, Nat Wolff and Adam Long star in The Kill Team, directed by Dan Krauss. Terrence Malick's new film A Hidden Life, stars August Diehl and Aldis Hodge stars as Brian Banks, directed by Tom Shadyac.
Last week, the first full trailer from the animated Addams Family was released (featuring a voice cast of Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac and Chloë Grace Moretz) plus another trailer from André Øvredal's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
Watch all the latest trailers below.
-
'Little Women' Trailer
Release Date: Dec. 25 | Columbia Pictures | Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
Directed by Greta Gerwig
Starring Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet
-
'Last Christmas' Trailer
Release Date: Nov. 8 | Universal Pictures
Directed by Paul Feig
Starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson
-
'Zeroville' Trailer
Release Date: Sept. 6 | myCinema | Nagra Kudelski Group
Directed by James Franco
Starring James Franco, Seth Rogen, Joey King, Megan Fox
-
'Dolemite Is My Name' Trailer
Release Date: 2019 | Netflix
Directed by Craig Brewer
Starring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key
-
'The Kill Team' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 25 | A24
Directed by Dan Krauss
Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nat Wolff, Adam Long
-
'Brian Banks' Trailer
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Bleecker Street Media
Directed by Tom Shadyac
Starring Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, Melanie Liburd
-
'A Hidden Life' Trailer
Release Date: TBA | Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directed by Terrence Malick
Starring August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Matthias Schoenaerts
-
'The Addams Family' Trailer
Release Date: Oct. 11 | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) | United Artists Releasing
Directed by Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon
Starring Charlize Theron, Oscar Isaac, Chloë Grace Moretz
-
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Trailer "Season of the Witch"
Release Date: Aug. 9 | Lionsgate
Directed by André Øvredal
Staring Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush